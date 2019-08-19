Reviewing Precision BioSciences Inc. (DTIL)’s and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation in Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Precision BioSciences Inc. 13 25.88 N/A -1.39 0.00 Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 13 66.64 N/A -1.50 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Precision BioSciences Inc. and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Precision BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

1.9 and 1.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Precision BioSciences Inc. Its rival Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 11.8 and 11.8 respectively. Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Precision BioSciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Precision BioSciences Inc. and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Precision BioSciences Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The average price target of Precision BioSciences Inc. is $23.67, with potential upside of 152.61%. On the other hand, Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 103.82% and its average price target is $23.5. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Precision BioSciences Inc. seems more appealing than Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 41.6% of Precision BioSciences Inc. shares and 55.5% of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned 19.3% of Precision BioSciences Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Precision BioSciences Inc. -0.62% -0.85% -0.54% 0% 0% -26.2% Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0.27% 11.37% 28.36% 0% 0% 10.3%

For the past year Precision BioSciences Inc. had bearish trend while Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.