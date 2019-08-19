Reviewing Precision BioSciences Inc. (DTIL)’s and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation in Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Precision BioSciences Inc.
|13
|25.88
|N/A
|-1.39
|0.00
|Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.
|13
|66.64
|N/A
|-1.50
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Precision BioSciences Inc. and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Precision BioSciences Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
1.9 and 1.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Precision BioSciences Inc. Its rival Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 11.8 and 11.8 respectively. Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Precision BioSciences Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Precision BioSciences Inc. and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Precision BioSciences Inc.
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
|Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
The average price target of Precision BioSciences Inc. is $23.67, with potential upside of 152.61%. On the other hand, Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 103.82% and its average price target is $23.5. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Precision BioSciences Inc. seems more appealing than Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 41.6% of Precision BioSciences Inc. shares and 55.5% of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned 19.3% of Precision BioSciences Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Precision BioSciences Inc.
|-0.62%
|-0.85%
|-0.54%
|0%
|0%
|-26.2%
|Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.
|0.27%
|11.37%
|28.36%
|0%
|0%
|10.3%
For the past year Precision BioSciences Inc. had bearish trend while Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.
