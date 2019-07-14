Reviewing Precision BioSciences Inc. (DTIL)’s and Epizyme Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM)’s results

Both Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) and Epizyme Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Precision BioSciences Inc. 14 45.78 N/A -0.94 0.00 Epizyme Inc. 12 42.12 N/A -1.64 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Precision BioSciences Inc. and Epizyme Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Precision BioSciences Inc. and Epizyme Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Precision BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Epizyme Inc. 0.00% -51.8% -43.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Precision BioSciences Inc. are 8.2 and 8.2 respectively. Its competitor Epizyme Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12.5 and its Quick Ratio is 12.5. Epizyme Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Precision BioSciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Precision BioSciences Inc. and Epizyme Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Precision BioSciences Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Epizyme Inc. 0 1 5 2.83

Precision BioSciences Inc.’s upside potential is 75.72% at a $23.67 average price target. Competitively Epizyme Inc. has a consensus price target of $20.17, with potential upside of 47.01%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Precision BioSciences Inc. is looking more favorable than Epizyme Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 8.1% of Precision BioSciences Inc. shares and 83.1% of Epizyme Inc. shares. Insiders held 18.9% of Precision BioSciences Inc. shares. Competitively, Epizyme Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Precision BioSciences Inc. -0.08% -3.49% 0% 0% 0% -27.01% Epizyme Inc. -6.3% -12.92% -9.05% 47.87% -28.37% 86.04%

For the past year Precision BioSciences Inc. has -27.01% weaker performance while Epizyme Inc. has 86.04% stronger performance.

Summary

Precision BioSciences Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Epizyme Inc.

Epizyme, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel epigenetic therapies for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 HMT, which is in five-arm Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma; Phase I dose-escalation and expansion study for children with INI1-negative solid tumors; Phase II and Ib clinical trials for patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL); Phase Ib/II clinical trial for elderly patients with DLBCL; and Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function, as well as Phase II clinical trial in adult patients with ovarian cancer. The company is also developing additional programs, such as pinometostat, an intravenously administered small molecule inhibitor of DOT1L for the treatment of acute leukemias; and PRMT5 inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors and NHL. It has collaboration agreements with Celgene Corporation, Celgene RIVOT Ltd., Genentech Inc., Glaxo Group Limited, and US Oncology Research, as well as with Roche Molecular Systems, Inc., Eisai Co. Ltd., and Lymphoma Study Association. Epizyme, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.