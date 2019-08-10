Reviewing Precision BioSciences Inc. (DTIL)’s and Eidos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX)’s results

Both Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) and Eidos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Precision BioSciences Inc. 13 31.90 N/A -1.39 0.00 Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 25 0.00 N/A -1.74 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Precision BioSciences Inc. and Eidos Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Precision BioSciences Inc. and Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Precision BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -22.6% -21.7%

Liquidity

Precision BioSciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.9 and a Quick Ratio of 1.9. Competitively, Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 19 and has 19 Quick Ratio. Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Precision BioSciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Precision BioSciences Inc. and Eidos Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Precision BioSciences Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Precision BioSciences Inc.’s upside potential is 157.56% at a $23.67 consensus price target. Competitively Eidos Therapeutics Inc. has an average price target of $31.33, with potential downside of -10.92%. The data provided earlier shows that Precision BioSciences Inc. appears more favorable than Eidos Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 41.6% of Precision BioSciences Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 35.8% of Eidos Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Precision BioSciences Inc.’s share held by insiders are 19.3%. Comparatively, 1.3% are Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Precision BioSciences Inc. -0.62% -0.85% -0.54% 0% 0% -26.2% Eidos Therapeutics Inc. -15.13% 0.49% 31.27% 174.94% 87.46% 136.77%

For the past year Precision BioSciences Inc. had bearish trend while Eidos Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Precision BioSciences Inc. beats Eidos Therapeutics Inc.

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California. Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BridgeBio Pharma LLC.