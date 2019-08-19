Reviewing Precision BioSciences Inc. (DTIL)’s and Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP)’s results

Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) and Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Precision BioSciences Inc. 13 25.88 N/A -1.39 0.00 Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 3 12.83 N/A -1.49 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Precision BioSciences Inc. and Cocrystal Pharma Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Precision BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 0.00% -48.9% -45%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Precision BioSciences Inc. is 1.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.9. The Current Ratio of rival Cocrystal Pharma Inc. is 5.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 5.6. Cocrystal Pharma Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Precision BioSciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Precision BioSciences Inc. and Cocrystal Pharma Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Precision BioSciences Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Precision BioSciences Inc.’s consensus price target is $23.67, while its potential upside is 152.61%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Precision BioSciences Inc. and Cocrystal Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 41.6% and 12.8% respectively. About 19.3% of Precision BioSciences Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 64.15% are Cocrystal Pharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Precision BioSciences Inc. -0.62% -0.85% -0.54% 0% 0% -26.2% Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 7.2% 5.07% -11.63% -20.56% -46.48% -36.67%

For the past year Precision BioSciences Inc. was less bearish than Cocrystal Pharma Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Precision BioSciences Inc. beats Cocrystal Pharma Inc.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc., a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antiviral therapeutics for human diseases. The company focuses on developing inhibitors that target viral replication enzymes and viral replication protein. It is developing antiviral therapeutics for human diseases, including hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, and norovirus. The company also develops targeted in-house chemical libraries consisting of nucleosides, non-nucleoside inhibitors, metal-binding inhibitors, and fragments. It has research collaboration agreement with HitGen, Ltd. and InterX, Inc. to develop small molecule drug candidates against several undisclosed targets. Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Tucker, Georgia.