Reviewing Precision BioSciences Inc. (DTIL)’s and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC)’s results

We are contrasting Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Precision BioSciences Inc. 14 47.53 N/A -0.94 0.00 BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 64 13.49 N/A 2.73 24.24

Table 1 highlights Precision BioSciences Inc. and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Precision BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Precision BioSciences Inc. are 8.2 and 8.2. Competitively, BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. has 27.1 and 27.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Precision BioSciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Precision BioSciences Inc. and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Precision BioSciences Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 0 0 1 3.00

Precision BioSciences Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 69.31% and an $23.67 average price target. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. on the other hand boasts of a $85 average price target and a 35.05% potential upside. Based on the data shown earlier, Precision BioSciences Inc. is looking more favorable than BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., analysts view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Precision BioSciences Inc. and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 8.1% and 63.5%. Insiders held 18.9% of Precision BioSciences Inc. shares. Competitively, BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Precision BioSciences Inc. -0.08% -3.49% 0% 0% 0% -27.01% BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. -3.75% -1.43% -2.63% 14.13% 59.21% 9.16%

For the past year Precision BioSciences Inc. had bearish trend while BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. had bullish trend.

Summary

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. beats Precision BioSciences Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for multiple indications in the United States. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of DupuytrenÂ’s contracture and PeyronieÂ’s disease under the XIAFLEX brand in Canada and Australia, as well as under XIAPEX brand name in Europe. It also provides injectable collagenase to treat frozen shoulder, cellulite, canine lipoma, lateral hip fat, and plantar fibromatosis, as well as for the treatment of human lipoma and uterine fibroids. The company is also involved in the development of other clinical indications for which collagenase injection has been tested, such as keloids, hypertrophic scars, scarred tendons, glaucoma, herniated intervertebral discs, and as an adjunct to vitrectomy. It has a development and license agreement with Endo Global Ventures. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Lynbrook, New York.