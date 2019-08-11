Reviewing Precision BioSciences Inc. (DTIL)’s and Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) and Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Precision BioSciences Inc. 13 31.24 N/A -1.39 0.00 Axcella Health Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -8.48 0.00

Demonstrates Precision BioSciences Inc. and Axcella Health Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) and Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Precision BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Axcella Health Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Precision BioSciences Inc. and Axcella Health Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Precision BioSciences Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Axcella Health Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The consensus target price of Precision BioSciences Inc. is $23.67, with potential upside of 157.56%. Competitively the consensus target price of Axcella Health Inc. is $22.5, which is potential 209.92% upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Axcella Health Inc. is looking more favorable than Precision BioSciences Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 41.6% of Precision BioSciences Inc. shares and 0% of Axcella Health Inc. shares. About 19.3% of Precision BioSciences Inc.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Precision BioSciences Inc. -0.62% -0.85% -0.54% 0% 0% -26.2% Axcella Health Inc. 15.85% -2.53% 0% 0% 0% -38.55%

For the past year Precision BioSciences Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Axcella Health Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Precision BioSciences Inc. beats Axcella Health Inc.