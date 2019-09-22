Reviewing Precision BioSciences Inc. (DTIL)’s and Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)’s results

Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) and Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Precision BioSciences Inc. 12 26.68 N/A -1.39 0.00 Ascendis Pharma A/S 117 0.00 N/A -3.74 0.00

In table 1 we can see Precision BioSciences Inc. and Ascendis Pharma A/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Precision BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Ascendis Pharma A/S 0.00% -34.9% -31.9%

Liquidity

Precision BioSciences Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.9 and 1.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Ascendis Pharma A/S are 22.3 and 22.3 respectively. Ascendis Pharma A/S therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Precision BioSciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Precision BioSciences Inc. and Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Precision BioSciences Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Ascendis Pharma A/S 0 0 6 3.00

Precision BioSciences Inc.’s consensus target price is $23.67, while its potential upside is 145.03%. On the other hand, Ascendis Pharma A/S’s potential upside is 55.72% and its consensus target price is $170.5. The information presented earlier suggests that Precision BioSciences Inc. looks more robust than Ascendis Pharma A/S as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 41.6% of Precision BioSciences Inc. shares and 0% of Ascendis Pharma A/S shares. 19.3% are Precision BioSciences Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Precision BioSciences Inc. -0.62% -0.85% -0.54% 0% 0% -26.2% Ascendis Pharma A/S 0.35% -2.64% 0.32% 60.62% 73.22% 84.77%

For the past year Precision BioSciences Inc. had bearish trend while Ascendis Pharma A/S had bullish trend.

Summary

Precision BioSciences Inc. beats Ascendis Pharma A/S on 5 of the 8 factors.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies to treat unmet medical needs. It is developing TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; and TransCon Treprostinil that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, a life-threatening disease characterized by elevated blood pressure in the pulmonary arteries. The company is also developing TransCon Peptides for the treatment of diabetes; TransCon ranibizumab, a compound to support injection of ranibizumab in ophthalmology; TransCon parathyroid hormone for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia. It has strategic collaborations with Sanofi and Genentech. Ascendis Pharma A/S was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.