Reviewing Precision BioSciences Inc. (DTIL)’s and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT)’s results

Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Precision BioSciences Inc. 12 27.07 N/A -1.39 0.00 Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 21 0.00 N/A -3.62 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Precision BioSciences Inc. and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Precision BioSciences Inc. and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Precision BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -79.1% -66.4%

Liquidity

Precision BioSciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.9 while its Quick Ratio is 1.9. On the competitive side is, Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. which has a 7.6 Current Ratio and a 7.6 Quick Ratio. Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Precision BioSciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Precision BioSciences Inc. and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Precision BioSciences Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 141.53% for Precision BioSciences Inc. with consensus target price of $23.67. Competitively the consensus target price of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. is $36, which is potential 45.93% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Precision BioSciences Inc. seems more appealing than Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 41.6% of Precision BioSciences Inc. shares and 86.3% of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 19.3% of Precision BioSciences Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Precision BioSciences Inc. -0.62% -0.85% -0.54% 0% 0% -26.2% Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 1.91% -9.03% -2.92% -15.79% -29.77% -19.52%

For the past year Precision BioSciences Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Precision BioSciences Inc. beats Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies in the United States and Europe. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy. Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. has strategic collaboration with an affiliate of Nestle Health Science US Holdings, Inc. for the advancement of food allergy therapeutics. The company was formerly known as Allergen Research Corporation and changed its name to Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2015. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.