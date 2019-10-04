Reviewing Precision BioSciences Inc. (DTIL)’s and Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)’s results

Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) and Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Precision BioSciences Inc. 9 0.00 36.56M -1.39 0.00 Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 38 -0.12 51.41M -5.99 0.00

In table 1 we can see Precision BioSciences Inc. and Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Precision BioSciences Inc. 408,491,620.11% 0% 0% Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 137,056,784.86% -48.2% -38.6%

Liquidity

1.9 and 1.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Precision BioSciences Inc. Its rival Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.9 and 6.9 respectively. Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Precision BioSciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Precision BioSciences Inc. and Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Precision BioSciences Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 211.86% for Precision BioSciences Inc. with consensus price target of $23.67. Competitively Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus price target of $45, with potential upside of 29.61%. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Precision BioSciences Inc. seems more appealing than Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Precision BioSciences Inc. and Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 41.6% and 0% respectively. About 19.3% of Precision BioSciences Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.3% of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Precision BioSciences Inc. -0.62% -0.85% -0.54% 0% 0% -26.2% Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.49% -2.96% -9.55% -6.82% -43.99% 4.34%

For the past year Precision BioSciences Inc. has -26.2% weaker performance while Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 4.34% stronger performance.

Summary

Precision BioSciences Inc. beats Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 7 of the 11 factors.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer and rare genetic metabolic disorders in the United States. It is developing Enasidenib, a potent inhibitor of the mutated isocitrate dehydrogenase (IDH) 2 protein that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for patients with advanced hematologic malignancies with an IDH 2 mutation; Phase 3 clinical trial for patients with IDH2 mutant-positive acute myeloid leukemia (AML); Phase 1b frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML with an IDH2 or IDH1 mutation; and Phase 1/2 frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML. The company is also developing Ivosidenib, a potent inhibitor of the mutated IDH1 protein, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with advanced hematologic malignancies with an IDH1 mutation; Phase 1 clinical trial for advanced solid tumors; Phase 3 clinical trial for patients with nonresectable or metastatic cholangiocarcinoma with an IDH1 mutation; Phase 1b frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML with an IDH2 or IDH1 mutation; and Phase 1/2 frontline combination and Phase 3 clinical trials for newly diagnosed AML patients. In addition, it is developing AG-881, a pan-IDH mutant inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; and AG-348, a small molecule potent activator that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pyruvate kinase deficiency. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Celgene Corporation to discover, develop, and commercialize disease-altering therapies in oncology; and Celgene International II Sarl to develop and commercialize AG-881 products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.