Reviewing Precision BioSciences Inc. (DTIL)’s and Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)’s results

Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) and Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Precision BioSciences Inc.
|9
|0.00
|36.56M
|-1.39
|0.00
|Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|38
|-0.12
|51.41M
|-5.99
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Precision BioSciences Inc. and Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Precision BioSciences Inc.
|408,491,620.11%
|0%
|0%
|Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|137,056,784.86%
|-48.2%
|-38.6%
Liquidity
1.9 and 1.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Precision BioSciences Inc. Its rival Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.9 and 6.9 respectively. Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Precision BioSciences Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
Precision BioSciences Inc. and Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Precision BioSciences Inc.
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
|Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
The upside potential is 211.86% for Precision BioSciences Inc. with consensus price target of $23.67. Competitively Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus price target of $45, with potential upside of 29.61%. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Precision BioSciences Inc. seems more appealing than Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Precision BioSciences Inc. and Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 41.6% and 0% respectively. About 19.3% of Precision BioSciences Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.3% of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Precision BioSciences Inc.
|-0.62%
|-0.85%
|-0.54%
|0%
|0%
|-26.2%
|Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|2.49%
|-2.96%
|-9.55%
|-6.82%
|-43.99%
|4.34%
For the past year Precision BioSciences Inc. has -26.2% weaker performance while Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 4.34% stronger performance.
Summary
Precision BioSciences Inc. beats Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 7 of the 11 factors.
Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer and rare genetic metabolic disorders in the United States. It is developing Enasidenib, a potent inhibitor of the mutated isocitrate dehydrogenase (IDH) 2 protein that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for patients with advanced hematologic malignancies with an IDH 2 mutation; Phase 3 clinical trial for patients with IDH2 mutant-positive acute myeloid leukemia (AML); Phase 1b frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML with an IDH2 or IDH1 mutation; and Phase 1/2 frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML. The company is also developing Ivosidenib, a potent inhibitor of the mutated IDH1 protein, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with advanced hematologic malignancies with an IDH1 mutation; Phase 1 clinical trial for advanced solid tumors; Phase 3 clinical trial for patients with nonresectable or metastatic cholangiocarcinoma with an IDH1 mutation; Phase 1b frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML with an IDH2 or IDH1 mutation; and Phase 1/2 frontline combination and Phase 3 clinical trials for newly diagnosed AML patients. In addition, it is developing AG-881, a pan-IDH mutant inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; and AG-348, a small molecule potent activator that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pyruvate kinase deficiency. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Celgene Corporation to discover, develop, and commercialize disease-altering therapies in oncology; and Celgene International II Sarl to develop and commercialize AG-881 products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
