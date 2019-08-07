Reviewing Precipio Inc. (PRPO)’s and Its Peers results

Precipio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO) is a company in the Medical Laboratories & Research industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The contrasting will be based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Precipio Inc. has 3% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 62.35% institutional ownership for its rivals. 1% of Precipio Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.30% of all Medical Laboratories & Research companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Precipio Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Precipio Inc. 0.00% -167.30% -66.60% Industry Average 37.84% 43.00% 7.62%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Precipio Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, net income and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Precipio Inc. N/A 4 0.00 Industry Average 83.40M 220.41M 72.84

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Precipio Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Precipio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.80 2.88 2.78

$6.3 is the consensus target price of Precipio Inc., with a potential upside of 125.81%. The rivals have a potential upside of 36.50%. Based on the results given earlier the analysts’ belief is that Precipio Inc.’s peers are looking more favorable than the company itself.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Precipio Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Precipio Inc. 1.74% -28.43% -65.24% -0.38% -49.74% 26.41% Industry Average 7.27% 14.02% 18.58% 38.35% 54.06% 47.86%

For the past year Precipio Inc. has weaker performance than Precipio Inc.’s peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Precipio Inc. are 0.1 and 0.1. Competitively, Precipio Inc.’s rivals have 4.48 and 4.24 for Current and Quick Ratio. Precipio Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Precipio Inc.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.81 shows that Precipio Inc. is 81.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Precipio Inc.’s rivals are 30.81% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.31 beta.

Dividends

Precipio Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Precipio Inc.’s peers beat Precipio Inc. on 3 of the 4 factors.

Precipio, Inc. provides diagnostic information to physicians and their patients worldwide. It has collaborations with academic institutions specializing in cancer research, diagnostics, and treatment. The company is based in New Haven, Connecticut.