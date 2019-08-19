Reviewing Precipio Inc. (PRPO)’s and IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Precipio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO) and IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Medical Laboratories & Research industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Precipio Inc. 4 5.76 N/A -8.75 0.00 IQVIA Holdings Inc. 144 2.84 N/A 1.05 152.32

Table 1 demonstrates Precipio Inc. and IQVIA Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Precipio Inc. 0.00% -167.3% -66.6% IQVIA Holdings Inc. 0.00% 3.7% 1.1%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.81 beta means Precipio Inc.’s volatility is 81.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, IQVIA Holdings Inc.’s 12.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.88 beta.

Liquidity

Precipio Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.1 while its Quick Ratio is 0.1. On the competitive side is, IQVIA Holdings Inc. which has a 1.1 Current Ratio and a 1.1 Quick Ratio. IQVIA Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Precipio Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Precipio Inc. and IQVIA Holdings Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Precipio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 IQVIA Holdings Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

IQVIA Holdings Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $163.5 consensus price target and a 5.34% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 3% of Precipio Inc. shares and 92.3% of IQVIA Holdings Inc. shares. About 1% of Precipio Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.5% of IQVIA Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Precipio Inc. 1.74% -28.43% -65.24% -0.38% -49.74% 26.41% IQVIA Holdings Inc. -0.9% -0.95% 17.91% 24.78% 31.63% 37.01%

For the past year Precipio Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than IQVIA Holdings Inc.

Summary

IQVIA Holdings Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Precipio Inc.

Precipio, Inc. provides diagnostic information to physicians and their patients worldwide. It has collaborations with academic institutions specializing in cancer research, diagnostics, and treatment. The company is based in New Haven, Connecticut.

Quintiles IMS Holdings, Inc. provides integrated information and technology-enabled healthcare services in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Commercial Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Integrated Engagement Services. The Commercial Solutions segment offers country level performance metrics related to sales of pharmaceutical products, prescribing trends, medical treatment, and promotional activity across various channels, including retail, hospital, and mail order to life science companies, and investment and financial sectors that deal with life science companies; and measurement of sales or prescribing activity at the regional, zip code, and individual prescriber level to pharmaceutical sales organizations. This segment also provides OneKey, a reference database of healthcare professionals; real-world insights, and various cloud-based applications and related implementation services; and strategic and implementation consulting services, including advanced analytics and commercial processes outsourcing services. The Research & Development Solutions segment offers biopharmaceutical development services comprising project management and clinical monitoring, clinical trial support, and strategic planning and design services, as well as clinical trial, genomic, and bioanalytical laboratory services. The Integrated Engagement Services segment provides health care provider and patient engagement services, and scientific strategy and medical affairs services. Quintiles IMS Holdings, Inc. serves pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, and healthcare companies. The company was formerly known as Quintiles Transnational Holdings Inc. and changed its name to Quintiles IMS Holdings, Inc. as a result of its merger with IMS Health Holdings, Inc. in October 2016. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.