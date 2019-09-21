Reviewing Precipio Inc. (PRPO)’s and Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation in Precipio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO) and Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM). The two are both Medical Laboratories & Research companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Precipio Inc. 4 5.03 N/A -8.75 0.00 Fluidigm Corporation 11 3.34 N/A -1.58 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Precipio Inc. and Fluidigm Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Precipio Inc. 0.00% -167.3% -66.6% Fluidigm Corporation 0.00% -91.4% -25.8%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.81 beta indicates that Precipio Inc. is 81.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Fluidigm Corporation’s 113.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.13 beta.

Liquidity

Precipio Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.1 and a Quick Ratio of 0.1. Competitively, Fluidigm Corporation’s Current Ratio is 3.3 and has 2.9 Quick Ratio. Fluidigm Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Precipio Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Precipio Inc. and Fluidigm Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 3% and 94.5%. Insiders owned 1% of Precipio Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.8% of Fluidigm Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Precipio Inc. 1.74% -28.43% -65.24% -0.38% -49.74% 26.41% Fluidigm Corporation 0% -2.57% -11.45% 37.11% 94.54% 36.31%

For the past year Precipio Inc. was less bullish than Fluidigm Corporation.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Fluidigm Corporation beats Precipio Inc.

Precipio, Inc. provides diagnostic information to physicians and their patients worldwide. It has collaborations with academic institutions specializing in cancer research, diagnostics, and treatment. The company is based in New Haven, Connecticut.

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and tools for life sciences research. It offers preparatory instruments, such as access array system, juno system, and callisto system; analytical instruments comprising biomark HD and EP1 systems; integrated fluidic circuits (IFCs) consisting of access array, juno genotyping, dynamic array, digital array, flex six, and callisto IFCs; and assays and reagents, including delta gene and SNP type assays, access array target-specific primers and targeted sequencing prep primers, and targeted DNA Seq library assays. The company also provides C1 single-cell systems, polaris systems, C1 IFCs, polaris IFCs, helios/CyTOF 2 systems, maxpar reagents, imaging mass cytometer instruments and reagents, and laser ablation modules. It serves academic institutions; clinical research laboratories; biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and agricultural biotechnology companies; and contract research organizations. Fluidigm Corporation distributes its systems through direct sales force and support organizations located in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific, and through distributors or sales agents in various European, Latin American, Middle Eastern, and the Asia-Pacific countries. The company was formerly known as Mycometrix Corporation and changed its name to Fluidigm Corporation in April 2001. Fluidigm Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.