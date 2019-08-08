Reviewing Prana Biotechnology Ltd (PRAN)’s and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK)’s results

Both Prana Biotechnology Ltd (NASDAQ:PRAN) and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prana Biotechnology Ltd N/A 0.00 N/A -0.66 0.00 Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -3.37 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prana Biotechnology Ltd 0.00% 0% 0% Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.2% -31.9%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 3.61% of Prana Biotechnology Ltd shares and 51.2% of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Prana Biotechnology Ltd 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13.7% 1.82% -0.32% 12.66% 22.07% 59.07%

Prana Biotechnology Limited develops therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, Huntington disease, and other neurodegenerative disorders in Australia. Its lead drug candidates include PBT2, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s: and that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of HuntingtonÂ’s diseases. The company is also developing PBT434, which is in preclinical toxicology stage for the treatment for ParkinsonÂ’s disease and other movement disorders; and PBT 519 that is in preclinical toxicology stage for the treatment of brain cancer. It also has a library of approximately 1000 metal protein attenuating compounds. The company has a research collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceuticals International, Inc. to slow or prevent neurodegeneration of the gastrointestinal system through PBT434, an investigational movement disorders compound. Prana Biotechnology Limited was founded in 1997 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing medicines consisting of novel therapeutics paired with diagnostics for the treatment of cancer primarily in the United States. The company's therapeutic oncology candidates in clinical development include MM-121, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with heregulin positive, advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and MM-141 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating previously untreated metastatic pancreatic cancer patients who have high serum levels of free IGF-1. Its therapeutic oncology candidates also comprise MM-310 for treating solid tumors; and MM-151 that has completed a Phase I clinical trial for treating solid tumors. Further, it is developing preclinical product candidates for solid tumor indications. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.