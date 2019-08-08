Reviewing Prana Biotechnology Ltd (PRAN)’s and Aravive Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation in Prana Biotechnology Ltd (NASDAQ:PRAN) and Aravive Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prana Biotechnology Ltd N/A 0.00 N/A -0.66 0.00 Aravive Inc. 6 25.27 N/A -7.90 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Prana Biotechnology Ltd and Aravive Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Prana Biotechnology Ltd (NASDAQ:PRAN) and Aravive Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prana Biotechnology Ltd 0.00% 0% 0% Aravive Inc. 0.00% -116.4% -97.4%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 3.61% of Prana Biotechnology Ltd shares are held by institutional investors while 30% of Aravive Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, Aravive Inc. has 0.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Prana Biotechnology Ltd 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Aravive Inc. 16.13% 9.72% 3.8% 72.82% -38.5% 86.08%

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Aravive Inc. beats Prana Biotechnology Ltd.

Prana Biotechnology Limited develops therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, Huntington disease, and other neurodegenerative disorders in Australia. Its lead drug candidates include PBT2, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s: and that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of HuntingtonÂ’s diseases. The company is also developing PBT434, which is in preclinical toxicology stage for the treatment for ParkinsonÂ’s disease and other movement disorders; and PBT 519 that is in preclinical toxicology stage for the treatment of brain cancer. It also has a library of approximately 1000 metal protein attenuating compounds. The company has a research collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceuticals International, Inc. to slow or prevent neurodegeneration of the gastrointestinal system through PBT434, an investigational movement disorders compound. Prana Biotechnology Limited was founded in 1997 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

Aravive, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. It is developing AVB-S6-500, a GAS6 binding protein and AXL decoy receptor, for the treatment of ovarian cancer, as well as for renal cell carcinoma, acute myeloid leukemia, triple negative breast cancer and pancreatic cancer. The company was formerly known as Versartis, Inc. and changed its name to Aravive, Inc. in October 2018. Aravive, Inc. is based in Houston, Texas.