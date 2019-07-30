Reviewing PRA Health Sciences Inc. (PRAH)’s and Precipio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO)’s results

PRA Health Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) and Precipio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO) compete with each other in the Medical Laboratories & Research sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PRA Health Sciences Inc. 100 2.31 N/A 2.33 37.96 Precipio Inc. 4 6.14 N/A -15.37 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates PRA Health Sciences Inc. and Precipio Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides PRA Health Sciences Inc. and Precipio Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PRA Health Sciences Inc. 0.00% 15.6% 4.8% Precipio Inc. 0.00% -194.7% -81.1%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.03 beta indicates that PRA Health Sciences Inc. is 3.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Precipio Inc. on the other hand, has 2.21 beta which makes it 121.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

PRA Health Sciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.9 while its Quick Ratio is 0.9. On the competitive side is, Precipio Inc. which has a 0.1 Current Ratio and a 0.1 Quick Ratio. PRA Health Sciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Precipio Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered PRA Health Sciences Inc. and Precipio Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PRA Health Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Precipio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

PRA Health Sciences Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 19.84% and an $122 consensus price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of PRA Health Sciences Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0.7% of Precipio Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.11% of PRA Health Sciences Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Precipio Inc. has 1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PRA Health Sciences Inc. -2.82% -12.55% -20.19% -16.97% 6.34% -3.9% Precipio Inc. 16.12% 19.7% 178.95% 68.5% -0.08% 208.66%

For the past year PRA Health Sciences Inc. has -3.9% weaker performance while Precipio Inc. has 208.66% stronger performance.

Summary

PRA Health Sciences Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Precipio Inc.

Precipio, Inc. provides diagnostic information to physicians and their patients worldwide. It has collaborations with academic institutions specializing in cancer research, diagnostics, and treatment. The company is based in New Haven, Connecticut.