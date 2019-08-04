Reviewing PRA Health Sciences Inc. (PRAH)’s and Cancer Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:CGIX)’s results

Both PRA Health Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) and Cancer Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:CGIX) are each other’s competitor in the Medical Laboratories & Research industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PRA Health Sciences Inc. 100 2.17 N/A 2.33 42.92 Cancer Genetics Inc. N/A 0.30 N/A -0.68 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of PRA Health Sciences Inc. and Cancer Genetics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents PRA Health Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) and Cancer Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:CGIX)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PRA Health Sciences Inc. 0.00% 15.6% 4.8% Cancer Genetics Inc. 0.00% -200.3% -52.9%

Volatility & Risk

PRA Health Sciences Inc. has a beta of 1.11 and its 11.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Cancer Genetics Inc.’s beta is 1.48 which is 48.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

PRA Health Sciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.9 while its Quick Ratio is 0.9. On the competitive side is, Cancer Genetics Inc. which has a 0.4 Current Ratio and a 0.4 Quick Ratio. PRA Health Sciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Cancer Genetics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for PRA Health Sciences Inc. and Cancer Genetics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PRA Health Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Cancer Genetics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of PRA Health Sciences Inc. is $122, with potential upside of 26.09%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both PRA Health Sciences Inc. and Cancer Genetics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 15.8% respectively. About 0.1% of PRA Health Sciences Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 9.2% of Cancer Genetics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PRA Health Sciences Inc. -1.9% 1.37% 4.9% -4.69% -2.74% 8.65% Cancer Genetics Inc. -10.06% -18.62% -42.62% -44.62% -85.13% -43.47%

For the past year PRA Health Sciences Inc. had bullish trend while Cancer Genetics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors PRA Health Sciences Inc. beats Cancer Genetics Inc.

Cancer Genetics, Inc. develops, commercializes, and provides molecular and biomarker-based tests and services in the United States, India, and China. Its tests enable physicians to personalize the clinical management of each individual patient by providing genomic information to diagnose, monitor, and inform cancer treatment; and enable biotech and pharmaceutical companies involved in oncology trials to select candidate populations and reduce adverse drug reactions by providing information regarding genomic factors influencing subject responses to therapeutics. The companyÂ’s clinical services provide information on diagnosis, prognosis, and predicting treatment outcomes of cancers to guide patient management. Its biopharma services offer companies with customized solutions for patient stratification and treatment selection through a suite of molecular- and biomarker-based testing services, customized assay development, and trial design consultation. The companyÂ’s discovery services provide the tools and testing methods for companies and researchers to identify new molecular-based biomarkers for disease. It serves hospitals, cancer centers, clinics, academic institutions, and government-sponsored research institutions, as well as pharmaceutical and biotech companies performing clinical trials. The company collaborates with oncology centers and community-based hospitals to develop its proprietary diagnostic tests. Cancer Genetics, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Rutherford, New Jersey.