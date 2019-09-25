Reviewing PRA Group Inc. (PRAA)’s and Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI)’s results

PRA Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) and Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) compete with each other in the Business Services sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PRA Group Inc. 30 1.67 N/A 1.30 23.98 Viad Corp 63 1.02 N/A 1.78 38.80

In table 1 we can see PRA Group Inc. and Viad Corp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Viad Corp is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than PRA Group Inc. When company has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. PRA Group Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Viad Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us PRA Group Inc. and Viad Corp’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PRA Group Inc. 0.00% 5.4% 1.6% Viad Corp 0.00% 11.1% 5%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.64 beta means PRA Group Inc.’s volatility is 64.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Viad Corp’s 32.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.68 beta.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered PRA Group Inc. and Viad Corp’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PRA Group Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Viad Corp 0 0 0 0.00

PRA Group Inc.’s average target price is $32, while its potential downside is -9.48%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of PRA Group Inc. shares and 93.1% of Viad Corp shares. PRA Group Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.4%. Comparatively, 1.3% are Viad Corp’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PRA Group Inc. 1.77% 10.66% 10.55% 7.01% -22.08% 27.74% Viad Corp -3.46% 3.64% 12.81% 31.67% 20.98% 38.03%

For the past year PRA Group Inc. has weaker performance than Viad Corp

Summary

On 10 of the 11 factors Viad Corp beats PRA Group Inc.

PRA Group, Inc., a financial and business service company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans that have been charged-off by the credit grantor in the Americas and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies. The company also acquires nonperforming loans, including Visa and MasterCard credit cards, private label and other credit cards, installment loans, lines of credit, deficiency balances of various types, legal judgments, and trade payables from banks, credit unions, consumer finance companies, telecommunication providers, retailers, utilities, automobile finance companies, student loan companies, and other debt owners. In addition, it provides fee-based services comprising vehicle location, skip tracing, and collateral recovery for auto lenders, government entities, and law enforcement; class action claims recovery services and purchases; servicing of consumer bankruptcy accounts; and contingent collections of nonperforming loans. The company was formerly known as Portfolio Recovery Associates, Inc. and changed its name to PRA Group, Inc. in October 2014. PRA Group, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Norfolk, Virginia.

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and the United Arab Emirates. The company operates through GES and Pursuit segment. It offers event planning and production, look and feel design, layout and floor plan designs, furnishings and carpet, show traffic analysis, marketing and strategy, electrical distribution, cleaning, plumbing, overhead and booth rigging, and material handling services; and signage products and common area structures. The company also provides creative design and strategy, integrated marketing and pre/post event communications, event surveys, return on investment analysis, online management tools, attendee/exhibit booth traffic analysis, staff training, logistics/transportation, storage/refurbishment of exhibits, installation and dismantling labor, and tradeshow program management services. In addition, it offers custom exhibit design/construction, portable/modular exhibits and design, and graphics and signage products; event technology services, including event accommodation solutions, registration and data analytics, and event management tools; and audio-visual and digital services, such as digital design and content, media production, content testing, equipment rental, staging, and creative. Further, the company owns and operates hotels and lodges, and attraction destinations; and provides transportation services comprising sightseeing tour, airport shuttle, and charter motor coach services, as well as corporate and event management services for meetings, conferences, incentive travel, sports, and special events. Viad Corp was founded in 1914 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.