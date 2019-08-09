Reviewing PRA Group Inc. (PRAA)’s and Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO)’s results

Both PRA Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) and Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO) are each other’s competitor in the Business Services industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PRA Group Inc. 29 1.54 N/A 1.30 23.98 Moody’s Corporation 185 9.34 N/A 6.45 33.24

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Moody’s Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than PRA Group Inc. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower P/E ratio. PRA Group Inc.’s presently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Moody’s Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us PRA Group Inc. and Moody’s Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PRA Group Inc. 0.00% 5.4% 1.6% Moody’s Corporation 0.00% 427.2% 14.5%

Risk & Volatility

PRA Group Inc. has a 1.64 beta, while its volatility is 64.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Moody’s Corporation has a 1.25 beta and it is 25.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

PRA Group Inc. and Moody’s Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PRA Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Moody’s Corporation 1 6 2 2.22

On the other hand, Moody’s Corporation’s potential downside is -5.54% and its consensus price target is $201.44.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

PRA Group Inc. and Moody’s Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 96.4%. Insiders held 2.4% of PRA Group Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.4% of Moody’s Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PRA Group Inc. 1.77% 10.66% 10.55% 7.01% -22.08% 27.74% Moody’s Corporation 5.57% 8.07% 10.54% 36.98% 25.48% 53.06%

For the past year PRA Group Inc. has weaker performance than Moody’s Corporation

Summary

Moody’s Corporation beats PRA Group Inc. on 12 of the 11 factors.

PRA Group, Inc., a financial and business service company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans that have been charged-off by the credit grantor in the Americas and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies. The company also acquires nonperforming loans, including Visa and MasterCard credit cards, private label and other credit cards, installment loans, lines of credit, deficiency balances of various types, legal judgments, and trade payables from banks, credit unions, consumer finance companies, telecommunication providers, retailers, utilities, automobile finance companies, student loan companies, and other debt owners. In addition, it provides fee-based services comprising vehicle location, skip tracing, and collateral recovery for auto lenders, government entities, and law enforcement; class action claims recovery services and purchases; servicing of consumer bankruptcy accounts; and contingent collections of nonperforming loans. The company was formerly known as Portfolio Recovery Associates, Inc. and changed its name to PRA Group, Inc. in October 2014. PRA Group, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Norfolk, Virginia.

MoodyÂ’s Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic related research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, MoodyÂ’s Investors Service and MoodyÂ’s Analytics. The MoodyÂ’s Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations comprising various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs. This segment provides ratings in approximately 120 countries. Its ratings are disseminated through press releases to the public through print and electronic media, including the Internet and real-time information systems for use by securities traders and investors. As of December 31, 2016, this segment had ratings relationships with approximately 11,000 corporate issuers and approximately 18,000 public finance issuers. It also rated and monitored ratings on approximately 64,000 structured finance obligations. The MoodyÂ’s Analytics segment develops products and services that support financial analysis and risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets; and distributes research and data, such as research on debt issuers, industry studies, and commentary on topical credit related events. This segment also offers economic research, and credit data and analytical tools; software solutions and related risk management services; and outsourced research and analytical services with financial training and certification programs. The company was formerly known as Dun and Bradstreet Company and changed its name to MoodyÂ’s Corporation in September 2000. MoodyÂ’s Corporation was founded in 1900 and is headquartered in New York, New York.