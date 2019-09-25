Reviewing PRA Group Inc. (PRAA)’s and First Data Corporation (NYSE:FDC)’s results

This is a contrast between PRA Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) and First Data Corporation (NYSE:FDC) based on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Business Services and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PRA Group Inc. 30 1.67 N/A 1.30 23.98 First Data Corporation 27 0.00 N/A 1.12 28.37

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for PRA Group Inc. and First Data Corporation. First Data Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than PRA Group Inc. The company with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. PRA Group Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of First Data Corporation, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of PRA Group Inc. and First Data Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PRA Group Inc. 0.00% 5.4% 1.6% First Data Corporation 0.00% 23.3% 2.2%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.64 shows that PRA Group Inc. is 64.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, First Data Corporation has a 1.93 beta which is 93.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for PRA Group Inc. and First Data Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PRA Group Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 First Data Corporation 0 1 0 2.00

The downside potential is -9.48% for PRA Group Inc. with consensus target price of $32. First Data Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $26 consensus target price and a -17.96% potential downside. Based on the results delivered earlier, PRA Group Inc. is looking more favorable than First Data Corporation, analysts belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both PRA Group Inc. and First Data Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 92% respectively. 2.4% are PRA Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.4% of First Data Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PRA Group Inc. 1.77% 10.66% 10.55% 7.01% -22.08% 27.74% First Data Corporation 10.15% 18.11% 25.7% 26.2% 35.95% 87.4%

For the past year PRA Group Inc. has weaker performance than First Data Corporation

PRA Group, Inc., a financial and business service company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans that have been charged-off by the credit grantor in the Americas and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies. The company also acquires nonperforming loans, including Visa and MasterCard credit cards, private label and other credit cards, installment loans, lines of credit, deficiency balances of various types, legal judgments, and trade payables from banks, credit unions, consumer finance companies, telecommunication providers, retailers, utilities, automobile finance companies, student loan companies, and other debt owners. In addition, it provides fee-based services comprising vehicle location, skip tracing, and collateral recovery for auto lenders, government entities, and law enforcement; class action claims recovery services and purchases; servicing of consumer bankruptcy accounts; and contingent collections of nonperforming loans. The company was formerly known as Portfolio Recovery Associates, Inc. and changed its name to PRA Group, Inc. in October 2014. PRA Group, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Norfolk, Virginia.

First Data Corporation provides electronic commerce solutions for merchants, financial institutions, and card issuers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Business Solutions, Global Financial Solutions, and Network & Security Solutions. The Global Business Solutions segment offers retail point-of-sale merchant acquiring and e-commerce services; and mobile payment services and Webstore-in-a-box solutions, as well as its cloud-based Clover point-of-sale operating system, which includes a marketplace for proprietary and third-party business applications. The Global Financial Solutions segment provides credit solutions for bank and non-bank issuers, such as credit and retail private-label card processing solutions; and licensed financial software systems, such as VisionPLUS bank processing application and lending solutions. This segment also offers a suite of related services comprising card personalization and embossing, statement printing, client service, and remittance processing services to financial institutions. The Network & Security Solutions segment offers a range of value-added solutions that include electronic funds transfer network solutions, such as debit card processing solutions; stored value network solutions; and gift solutions, and security and fraud solutions. This segment also supports online and mobile banking, and its business supporting mobile wallets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.