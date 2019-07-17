Reviewing PQ Group Holdings Inc. (PQG)’s and GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP)’s results

PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG) and GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP), both competing one another are Specialty Chemicals companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PQ Group Holdings Inc. 16 1.36 N/A 0.39 40.28 GCP Applied Technologies Inc. 27 1.48 N/A -0.26 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of PQ Group Holdings Inc. and GCP Applied Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PQ Group Holdings Inc. 0.00% 3.5% 1.3% GCP Applied Technologies Inc. 0.00% 9.1% 3.4%

Liquidity

PQ Group Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.2 and 1.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor GCP Applied Technologies Inc. are 2.6 and 2.1 respectively. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to PQ Group Holdings Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both PQ Group Holdings Inc. and GCP Applied Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 71.5% and 90.2% respectively. Insiders held 1.3% of PQ Group Holdings Inc. shares. Competitively, 0.6% are GCP Applied Technologies Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PQ Group Holdings Inc. -1.95% -3.41% -0.76% 3.52% 11.76% 5.27% GCP Applied Technologies Inc. -6.86% -11.11% 2.48% -2.21% -15.19% 6.23%

For the past year PQ Group Holdings Inc. has weaker performance than GCP Applied Technologies Inc.

Summary

GCP Applied Technologies Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors PQ Group Holdings Inc.

PQ Group Holdings Inc. provides catalysts, specialty materials and chemicals, and services. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Catalysts and Services: and Performance Materials and Chemicals. It primarily offers refinery catalysts, emissions control catalysts, and catalyst recycling services for fuels emissions controls use; silica gels for edible oil and beer clarification; precipitated silicas and zeolites for the surface coating, dentifrice, and dishwasher and laundry detergent applications; reflective markings for roadways and airports; and hollow glass beads or microspheres for cement additive, metal finishing, and oil well cement uses. The company also provides catalysts for high-density polyethylene and chemicals syntheses; antiblocks for film packaging; solid and hollow microspheres for composite plastics; silicate precursors for the tire industry; silicate for water treatment and drilling muds; sulfur derivatives for copper mining; and bleaching aids for paper. PQ Group Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

GCP Applied Technologies Inc. produces and sells specialty construction chemicals, specialty building materials, and packaging sealants and coatings worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the ADVA, STRUX, MIRA, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management system under the VERIFI brand; and cement additives under the CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands. The companyÂ’s Specialty Building Materials segment provides building envelope products to protect structures from water, and manages air and vapor transmission through building walls under the BITUTHENE, PREPRUFE, ADPRUFE, HYDRODUCT, ADCOR, SILCOR, and PERM-A-BARRIER brands; and residential building products comprising roofing underlayments, flashings, and weather barriers under the ICE & WATER SHIELD, TRI-FLEX, and VYCOR brands. This segment also offers fire protection products under the MONOKOTE brand; chemical grouts under the DE NEEF, HYDRO ACTIVE, SWELLSEAL, and DE NEEF PURe brands for repair and remediation in waterproofing applications and soil stabilization; cementitious grouts and mortars for under filling and gap filling purposes under the BETEC brand; and Specialty flooring products under the VERSASHIELD and ORCON brands. Its Darex Packaging Technologies segment provides can sealants under the DAREX brand; closures under the DAREX, DARAFORM, DARASEAL, DARABLEND, SINCERA, and CELOX brands; and coatings under the DAREX, APPERTA, and SISTIAGA brands to protect the interior and exterior surfaces of metal packaging containers and closures. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.