Reviewing PPL Corporation (PPL)’s and Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ORA)’s results

PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) and Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ORA) compete against each other in the Electric Utilities sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PPL Corporation 31 2.77 N/A 2.57 11.54 Ormat Technologies Inc. 59 4.53 N/A 2.33 28.16

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of PPL Corporation and Ormat Technologies Inc. Ormat Technologies Inc. has lower earnings, but higher revenue than PPL Corporation. Business that presently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. PPL Corporation’s presently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Ormat Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us PPL Corporation and Ormat Technologies Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PPL Corporation 0.00% 15.7% 4.2% Ormat Technologies Inc. 0.00% 4.1% 1.8%

Risk & Volatility

PPL Corporation’s 0.55 beta indicates that its volatility is 45.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Ormat Technologies Inc. has beta of 1.12 which is 12.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of PPL Corporation is 0.5 while its Current Ratio is 0.6. Meanwhile, Ormat Technologies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.6 while its Quick Ratio is 1.3. Ormat Technologies Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than PPL Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

PPL Corporation and Ormat Technologies Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PPL Corporation 1 4 1 2.17 Ormat Technologies Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

PPL Corporation has a consensus price target of $32, and a 7.89% upside potential. Competitively Ormat Technologies Inc. has a consensus price target of $60, with potential downside of -8.49%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, PPL Corporation is looking more favorable than Ormat Technologies Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both PPL Corporation and Ormat Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 76.8% and 75% respectively. 0.21% are PPL Corporation’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.95% are Ormat Technologies Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PPL Corporation -2.28% -3.11% -4.7% -3.8% 3.31% 4.59% Ormat Technologies Inc. 2.53% 2.34% 13.88% 16.68% 23.1% 25.33%

For the past year PPL Corporation has weaker performance than Ormat Technologies Inc.

Summary

Ormat Technologies Inc. beats on 7 of the 12 factors PPL Corporation.

PPL Corporation, a utility company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves 324,000 natural gas and 407,000 electric customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 521,000 customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and approximately 28,000 customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia, and 4 customers in Tennessee. The company also provides electric delivery services to approximately 1.4 million customers in Pennsylvania; and operates 15 electricity distribution networks in the United Kingdom, as well as delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky; generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky; and sells wholesale electricity to 11 municipalities in Kentucky. PPL Corporation was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

Ormat Technologies, Inc. engages in geothermal and recovered energy power business worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electricity and Product. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity. The Product segment designs, manufactures, and sells equipment for geothermal and recovered energy-based electricity generation, such as fossil fuel powered turbo-generators and heavy duty direct-current generators. It also provides services relating to the engineering, procurement, construction, operation, and maintenance of geothermal and recovered energy-based power plants. This segment serves contractors; developers, owners, and operators of geothermal power plants; and owners and operators of interstate natural gas pipelines, gas processing plants, and cement plants, as well as companies in other energy-intensive industrial processes. Ormat Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is based in Reno, Nevada.