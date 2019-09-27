Reviewing PPL Corporation (PPL)’s and OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) and OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE). The two are both Electric Utilities companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PPL Corporation 31 2.98 N/A 2.57 11.54 OGE Energy Corp. 43 4.10 N/A 2.08 20.64

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for PPL Corporation and OGE Energy Corp. OGE Energy Corp. is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than PPL Corporation. Business that currently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. PPL Corporation is trading at a lower P/E ratio than OGE Energy Corp., indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PPL Corporation 0.00% 15.7% 4.2% OGE Energy Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

PPL Corporation is 45.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.55. From a competition point of view, OGE Energy Corp. has a 0.47 beta which is 53.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of PPL Corporation is 0.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.5. The Current Ratio of rival OGE Energy Corp. is 0.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.3. PPL Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than OGE Energy Corp.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for PPL Corporation and OGE Energy Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PPL Corporation 0 2 1 2.33 OGE Energy Corp. 1 1 1 2.33

PPL Corporation has a consensus target price of $33.33, and a 5.11% upside potential. Competitively the average target price of OGE Energy Corp. is $42.67, which is potential -6.01% downside. The information presented earlier suggests that PPL Corporation looks more robust than OGE Energy Corp. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

PPL Corporation and OGE Energy Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 76.8% and 71.5%. About 0.21% of PPL Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, OGE Energy Corp. has 0.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PPL Corporation -2.28% -3.11% -4.7% -3.8% 3.31% 4.59% OGE Energy Corp. 0.7% 0.68% 3.05% 6.66% 19.47% 9.59%

For the past year PPL Corporation has weaker performance than OGE Energy Corp.

PPL Corporation, a utility company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves 324,000 natural gas and 407,000 electric customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 521,000 customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and approximately 28,000 customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia, and 4 customers in Tennessee. The company also provides electric delivery services to approximately 1.4 million customers in Pennsylvania; and operates 15 electricity distribution networks in the United Kingdom, as well as delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky; generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky; and sells wholesale electricity to 11 municipalities in Kentucky. PPL Corporation was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. The company operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and western Arkansas. This segment furnishes retail electric service in 267 communities and their contiguous rural and suburban areas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating facilities. The Natural Gas Midstream Operations segment is involved in gathering, processing, transporting, and storing natural gas; and the provision of crude oil gathering services, and interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline transportation and storage services to natural gas producers, industrial end users, and natural gas marketers. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned and operated interconnected electric generation, transmission, and distribution system, including 10 generating stations with an aggregate capability of 6,667 megawatts; and a transmission system comprising 52 substations and 4,889 structure miles of lines in Oklahoma, and 7 substations and 277 structure miles of lines in Arkansas. Its distribution system consisted of 342 substations, 29,278 structure miles of overhead lines, 2,690 miles of underground conduit, and 10,817 miles of underground conductors in Oklahoma, as well as 30 substations, 2,782 structure miles of overhead lines, 270 miles of underground conduit, and 692 miles of underground conductors in Arkansas. OGE Energy Corp. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.