Reviewing PPL Corporation (PPL)’s and Its Peers results

PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) is a company in the Electric Utilities industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The contrasting will be based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.8% of PPL Corporation’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.06% of all Electric Utilities’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand PPL Corporation has 0.21% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 10.10% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have PPL Corporation and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PPL Corporation 0.00% 15.70% 4.20% Industry Average 5.19% 11.04% 2.66%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are contrasting PPL Corporation and its peers’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio PPL Corporation N/A 31 11.54 Industry Average 368.77M 7.11B 42.78

PPL Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The company has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in contrast to its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for PPL Corporation and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PPL Corporation 1 4 1 2.17 Industry Average 1.50 2.16 2.00 2.36

$32 is the average price target of PPL Corporation, with a potential upside of 7.64%. The competitors have a potential upside of 34.65%. PPL Corporation’s strong average rating and high probable upside, looks like is making equities research analysts believe that the company is more favorable than its peers.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of PPL Corporation and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PPL Corporation -2.28% -3.11% -4.7% -3.8% 3.31% 4.59% Industry Average 1.46% 3.69% 11.77% 17.07% 24.65% 18.25%

For the past year PPL Corporation has weaker performance than PPL Corporation’s competitors.

Liquidity

PPL Corporation has a Current Ratio of 0.6 and a Quick Ratio of 0.5. Competitively, PPL Corporation’s peers Current Ratio is 0.96 and has 0.83 Quick Ratio. PPL Corporation’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than PPL Corporation.

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.55 shows that PPL Corporation is 45.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, PPL Corporation’s peers’ beta is 0.40 which is 60.18% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

PPL Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

PPL Corporation’s competitors beat PPL Corporation on 7 of the 6 factors.

PPL Corporation, a utility company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves 324,000 natural gas and 407,000 electric customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 521,000 customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and approximately 28,000 customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia, and 4 customers in Tennessee. The company also provides electric delivery services to approximately 1.4 million customers in Pennsylvania; and operates 15 electricity distribution networks in the United Kingdom, as well as delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky; generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky; and sells wholesale electricity to 11 municipalities in Kentucky. PPL Corporation was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania.