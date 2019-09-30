Reviewing PPL Corporation (PPL)’s and Huaneng Power International Inc. (NYSE:HNP)’s results

PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) and Huaneng Power International Inc. (NYSE:HNP), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Electric Utilities. These factors are particularly influence the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PPL Corporation 30 21.73 721.59M 2.57 11.54 Huaneng Power International Inc. 22 0.00 193.10M 0.16 149.68

In table 1 we can see PPL Corporation and Huaneng Power International Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Huaneng Power International Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than PPL Corporation. The company with a lower P/E ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. PPL Corporation is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Huaneng Power International Inc., indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us PPL Corporation and Huaneng Power International Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PPL Corporation 2,389,370,860.93% 15.7% 4.2% Huaneng Power International Inc. 884,157,509.16% 0.4% 0.1%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.55 beta means PPL Corporation’s volatility is 45.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. In other hand, Huaneng Power International Inc. has beta of 0.63 which is 37.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of PPL Corporation are 0.6 and 0.5. Competitively, Huaneng Power International Inc. has 0.4 and 0.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. PPL Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Huaneng Power International Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered PPL Corporation and Huaneng Power International Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PPL Corporation 0 2 1 2.33 Huaneng Power International Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$33.33 is PPL Corporation’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 5.84%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both PPL Corporation and Huaneng Power International Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 76.8% and 1% respectively. Insiders owned 0.21% of PPL Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PPL Corporation -2.28% -3.11% -4.7% -3.8% 3.31% 4.59% Huaneng Power International Inc. 2.32% -1.27% -8% -7.16% -24.24% -6.64%

For the past year PPL Corporation had bullish trend while Huaneng Power International Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

PPL Corporation beats on 13 of the 14 factors Huaneng Power International Inc.

PPL Corporation, a utility company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves 324,000 natural gas and 407,000 electric customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 521,000 customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and approximately 28,000 customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia, and 4 customers in Tennessee. The company also provides electric delivery services to approximately 1.4 million customers in Pennsylvania; and operates 15 electricity distribution networks in the United Kingdom, as well as delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky; generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky; and sells wholesale electricity to 11 municipalities in Kentucky. PPL Corporation was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania.