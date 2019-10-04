Reviewing PPL Corporation (PPL)’s and Atlantica Yield plc (NASDAQ:AY)’s results

Both PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) and Atlantica Yield plc (NASDAQ:AY) are Electric Utilities companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PPL Corporation 30 25.16 721.59M 2.57 11.54 Atlantica Yield plc 24 0.71 56.55M 0.37 62.17

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Atlantica Yield plc is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than PPL Corporation. The company that Presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. PPL Corporation’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Atlantica Yield plc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows PPL Corporation and Atlantica Yield plc’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PPL Corporation 2,379,914,248.02% 15.7% 4.2% Atlantica Yield plc 235,330,836.45% 2.3% 0.4%

Volatility and Risk

PPL Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 45.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.55 beta. Competitively, Atlantica Yield plc’s beta is 0.57 which is 43.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

0.6 and 0.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of PPL Corporation. Its rival Atlantica Yield plc’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.5 and 1.5 respectively. Atlantica Yield plc has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than PPL Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for PPL Corporation and Atlantica Yield plc are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PPL Corporation 0 2 1 2.33 Atlantica Yield plc 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of PPL Corporation is $33.33, with potential upside of 9.03%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

PPL Corporation and Atlantica Yield plc has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 76.8% and 51.4%. 0.21% are PPL Corporation’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 41.55% of Atlantica Yield plc’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PPL Corporation -2.28% -3.11% -4.7% -3.8% 3.31% 4.59% Atlantica Yield plc 0.52% 2.79% 13.23% 28.9% 13.62% 18.32%

For the past year PPL Corporation has weaker performance than Atlantica Yield plc

Summary

On 11 of the 14 factors PPL Corporation beats Atlantica Yield plc.

PPL Corporation, a utility company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves 324,000 natural gas and 407,000 electric customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 521,000 customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and approximately 28,000 customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia, and 4 customers in Tennessee. The company also provides electric delivery services to approximately 1.4 million customers in Pennsylvania; and operates 15 electricity distribution networks in the United Kingdom, as well as delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky; generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky; and sells wholesale electricity to 11 municipalities in Kentucky. PPL Corporation was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

Atlantica Yield plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, conventional power, electric transmission lines and water assets in North America, South America, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. As of December 31, 2016, it had 21 contracted assets, including 1,442 megawatts (MW) of renewable generation assets comprising solar power and wind plants; 300 MW of conventional power generation assets that produce electricity and steam from natural gas; 1,099 miles of electric transmission lines; and desalination plants with an aggregate capacity of 10.5 million cubic feet per day. The company was formerly known as Abengoa Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Yield plc in May 2016. Atlantica Yield plc was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Brentford, the United Kingdom.