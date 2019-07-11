Reviewing PPL Corporation (PPL)’s and Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT)’s results

PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) and Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) have been rivals in the Electric Utilities for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PPL Corporation 31 2.81 N/A 2.57 11.94 Alliant Energy Corporation 46 3.33 N/A 2.17 21.77

In table 1 we can see PPL Corporation and Alliant Energy Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Alliant Energy Corporation seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to PPL Corporation. The company that Presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. PPL Corporation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alliant Energy Corporation, indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PPL Corporation 0.00% 15.7% 4.2% Alliant Energy Corporation 0.00% 11.4% 3.4%

Risk & Volatility

PPL Corporation has a beta of 0.57 and its 43.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Alliant Energy Corporation’s beta is 0.33 which is 67.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of PPL Corporation are 0.6 and 0.5 respectively. Its competitor Alliant Energy Corporation’s Current Ratio is 0.5 and its Quick Ratio is 0.4. PPL Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Alliant Energy Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for PPL Corporation and Alliant Energy Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PPL Corporation 1 4 1 2.17 Alliant Energy Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

$32 is PPL Corporation’s average target price while its potential upside is 5.06%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 76.3% of PPL Corporation shares and 77.6% of Alliant Energy Corporation shares. PPL Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.21%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.1% of Alliant Energy Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PPL Corporation 0.92% -3.86% -0.84% -3.28% 10.85% 8.19% Alliant Energy Corporation 2.49% 1.24% 5.37% 6.05% 14.25% 11.98%

For the past year PPL Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Alliant Energy Corporation.

PPL Corporation, a utility company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves 324,000 natural gas and 407,000 electric customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 521,000 customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and approximately 28,000 customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia, and 4 customers in Tennessee. The company also provides electric delivery services to approximately 1.4 million customers in Pennsylvania; and operates 15 electricity distribution networks in the United Kingdom, as well as delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky; generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky; and sells wholesale electricity to 11 municipalities in Kentucky. PPL Corporation was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services to residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Alliant Energy, through its subsidiary, Wisconsin Power and Light Company (WPL), generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas in Wisconsin; and sells electricity to wholesale customers in Wisconsin. As of December 31, 2016, IPL supplied electricity to 490,000 retail customers and natural gas to 220,000 retail customers; and WPL supplied electricity to 470,000 retail customers and natural gas to 190,000 retail customers. It offers electric utility services to retail customers in food and industrial manufacturing, chemical, and paper industries. In addition, the company holds investments in various businesses, which provide freight services through a short-line railway between Cedar Rapids and Iowa City, Iowa; a barge terminal and hauling services on the Mississippi River; and other transfer and storage services. Further, it owns a non-regulated 347 megawatt (MW) natural gas-fired electric generating unit near Sheboygan Falls, Wisconsin; and owns the non-regulated 99 MW Franklin County wind farm located in Franklin County, Iowa. Alliant Energy Corporation was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.