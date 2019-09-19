Reviewing PPG Industries Inc. (PPG)’s and NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation in PPG Industries Inc. (NYSE:PPG) and NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU). The two are both Specialty Chemicals companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PPG Industries Inc. 114 1.89 N/A 4.97 23.62 NewMarket Corporation 429 2.35 N/A 20.08 21.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of PPG Industries Inc. and NewMarket Corporation. NewMarket Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to PPG Industries Inc. The company with a higher P/E ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. PPG Industries Inc.’s presently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than NewMarket Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents PPG Industries Inc. (NYSE:PPG) and NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PPG Industries Inc. 0.00% 24.6% 7.1% NewMarket Corporation 0.00% 44% 13.3%

Risk & Volatility

PPG Industries Inc. is 22.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.22 beta. In other hand, NewMarket Corporation has beta of 0.53 which is 47.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of PPG Industries Inc. are 1.4 and 1 respectively. Its competitor NewMarket Corporation’s Current Ratio is 3.3 and its Quick Ratio is 1.8. NewMarket Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than PPG Industries Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

PPG Industries Inc. and NewMarket Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PPG Industries Inc. 2 1 2 2.40 NewMarket Corporation 1 0 0 1.00

$117.5 is PPG Industries Inc.’s average price target while its potential downside is -2.75%. Competitively the average price target of NewMarket Corporation is $380, which is potential -17.98% downside. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that PPG Industries Inc. seems more appealing than NewMarket Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

PPG Industries Inc. and NewMarket Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 82% and 55.8%. Insiders held 0.1% of PPG Industries Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 6.4% of NewMarket Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PPG Industries Inc. -0.6% -1.05% 1.66% 11.75% 6.97% 14.83% NewMarket Corporation -0.25% 5.57% 2.34% 5.93% 4.11% 2.31%

For the past year PPG Industries Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than NewMarket Corporation.

Summary

On 8 of the 12 factors NewMarket Corporation beats PPG Industries Inc.

PPG Industries, Inc. manufactures and distributes coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates in three segments: Performance Coatings, Industrial Coatings, and Glass. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor for specialty applications; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services. As of December 31, 2016, this segment operated company-owned stores approximately 920 stores in North America, 40 in Australia, and 75 in Central America. In addition, it sells coatings and related products through approximately 4,200 stores that are independently owned and operated by 700 concessionaires primarily in Mexico. The Industrial Coatings segment provides adhesives and sealants for the automotive industry; metal pretreatments and related chemicals for industrial and automotive applications; packaging coatings for the protection, performance, and decoration of metal cans, closures, plastic tubes, industrial packaging, and promotional and specialty packaging; precipitated silicas for tire, battery separator, and other markets; substrates used in radio frequency identification tags and labels, e-passports, drivers' licenses, and identification cards; organic light emitting diode materials for use in displays and lighting; optical lens materials and photochromic dyes for optical lenses and color-change products. The Glass segment produces fiber glass for use in commercial and residential construction, wind energy, energy infrastructure, transportation, and electronics industries. The company was founded in 1883 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. It offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, such as engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, metalworking fluids, and in other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives. The company also provides fuel additives that are used to enhance the oil refining process and the performance of gasoline, diesel, biofuels, and other fuels to industry, government, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and individual customers. It has operations in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, India, Latin America, and the Middle East. NewMarket Corporation was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.