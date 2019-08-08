Reviewing PPG Industries Inc. (PPG)’s and Delta Technology Holdings Limit (NASDAQ:DELT)’s results

Both PPG Industries Inc. (NYSE:PPG) and Delta Technology Holdings Limit (NASDAQ:DELT) are each other’s competitor in the Specialty Chemicals industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PPG Industries Inc. 113 1.82 N/A 4.97 23.62 Delta Technology Holdings Limit 10,220 0.00 N/A -7.11 0.00

Table 1 highlights PPG Industries Inc. and Delta Technology Holdings Limit’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PPG Industries Inc. 0.00% 24.6% 7.1% Delta Technology Holdings Limit 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for PPG Industries Inc. and Delta Technology Holdings Limit.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PPG Industries Inc. 2 1 1 2.25 Delta Technology Holdings Limit 0 0 0 0.00

$114.4 is PPG Industries Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 1.36%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

PPG Industries Inc. and Delta Technology Holdings Limit has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 82% and 1.08%. 0.1% are PPG Industries Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 34.8% are Delta Technology Holdings Limit’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PPG Industries Inc. -0.6% -1.05% 1.66% 11.75% 6.97% 14.83% Delta Technology Holdings Limit 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

PPG Industries Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Delta Technology Holdings Limit.

PPG Industries, Inc. manufactures and distributes coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates in three segments: Performance Coatings, Industrial Coatings, and Glass. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor for specialty applications; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services. As of December 31, 2016, this segment operated company-owned stores approximately 920 stores in North America, 40 in Australia, and 75 in Central America. In addition, it sells coatings and related products through approximately 4,200 stores that are independently owned and operated by 700 concessionaires primarily in Mexico. The Industrial Coatings segment provides adhesives and sealants for the automotive industry; metal pretreatments and related chemicals for industrial and automotive applications; packaging coatings for the protection, performance, and decoration of metal cans, closures, plastic tubes, industrial packaging, and promotional and specialty packaging; precipitated silicas for tire, battery separator, and other markets; substrates used in radio frequency identification tags and labels, e-passports, drivers' licenses, and identification cards; organic light emitting diode materials for use in displays and lighting; optical lens materials and photochromic dyes for optical lenses and color-change products. The Glass segment produces fiber glass for use in commercial and residential construction, wind energy, energy infrastructure, transportation, and electronics industries. The company was founded in 1883 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.