Reviewing PPDAI Group Inc. (PPDF)’s and Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)’s results

As Credit Services businesses, PPDAI Group Inc. (NYSE:PPDF) and Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PPDAI Group Inc. 5 0.00 N/A 1.89 2.06 Mastercard Incorporated 247 17.29 N/A 5.92 46.03

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of PPDAI Group Inc. and Mastercard Incorporated. Mastercard Incorporated appears to has higher revenue and earnings than PPDAI Group Inc. The company with a lower P/E ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. PPDAI Group Inc.’s presently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Mastercard Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PPDAI Group Inc. 0.00% 49.3% 21.7% Mastercard Incorporated 0.00% 115.4% 26.5%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for PPDAI Group Inc. and Mastercard Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PPDAI Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Mastercard Incorporated 0 0 15 3.00

Meanwhile, Mastercard Incorporated’s consensus target price is $278, while its potential upside is 3.83%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 17.5% of PPDAI Group Inc. shares and 77.9% of Mastercard Incorporated shares. Insiders owned 0.93% of PPDAI Group Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 11.2% of Mastercard Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PPDAI Group Inc. -7.4% -12.02% -22.71% 11.82% -17.09% 7.78% Mastercard Incorporated -2.85% 2.06% 9.46% 33.45% 37.6% 44.33%

For the past year PPDAI Group Inc. was less bullish than Mastercard Incorporated.

Summary

Mastercard Incorporated beats PPDAI Group Inc. on 12 of the 11 factors.

PPDAI Group Inc. operates as an online consumer finance marketplace through its platform in the People??s Republic of China. The company provides services to match borrowers with investors and facilitate loan transactions on its marketplace through the lifecycle of loans. Its products and services include short-term loan products, including standard, handy cash, consumption, and other loan products; and investment services to investors. As of September 30, 2017, the company had approximately 57 million cumulative registered users. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People??s Republic of China.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services. The company also offers value-added services, such as loyalty and reward programs, information and consulting services, issuer and acquirer processing solutions, and payment and mobile gateways. In addition, it provides various payment products and solutions for cardholders, merchants, financial institutions, and governments; programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with cards to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid payment programs and management services; and commercial payment products and solutions. Further, the company provides products and services to prevent, detect, and respond to fraud and cyber-attacks, and ensure the safety of transactions. It offers payment solutions and services under the MasterCard, Maestro, and Cirrus brands. Mastercard Incorporated was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, New York.