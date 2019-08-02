Reviewing PPDAI Group Inc. (PPDF)’s and Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)’s results

PPDAI Group Inc. (NYSE:PPDF) and Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS), both competing one another are Credit Services companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PPDAI Group Inc. 5 0.00 N/A 1.89 2.06 Discover Financial Services 76 3.43 N/A 8.54 10.51

Table 1 demonstrates PPDAI Group Inc. and Discover Financial Services’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Discover Financial Services has higher revenue and earnings than PPDAI Group Inc. The business with a lower P/E ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. PPDAI Group Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Discover Financial Services.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PPDAI Group Inc. 0.00% 49.3% 21.7% Discover Financial Services 0.00% 25.6% 2.5%

Analyst Ratings

PPDAI Group Inc. and Discover Financial Services Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PPDAI Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Discover Financial Services 0 3 6 2.67

Discover Financial Services on the other hand boasts of a $91.33 consensus target price and a 5.36% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 17.5% of PPDAI Group Inc. shares and 89.8% of Discover Financial Services shares. PPDAI Group Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.93%. Insiders Competitively, held 0.9% of Discover Financial Services shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PPDAI Group Inc. -7.4% -12.02% -22.71% 11.82% -17.09% 7.78% Discover Financial Services -2.46% 14.2% 10.65% 32.52% 24.81% 52.15%

For the past year PPDAI Group Inc. was less bullish than Discover Financial Services.

Summary

Discover Financial Services beats on 9 of the 10 factors PPDAI Group Inc.

PPDAI Group Inc. operates as an online consumer finance marketplace through its platform in the People??s Republic of China. The company provides services to match borrowers with investors and facilitate loan transactions on its marketplace through the lifecycle of loans. Its products and services include short-term loan products, including standard, handy cash, consumption, and other loan products; and investment services to investors. As of September 30, 2017, the company had approximately 57 million cumulative registered users. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People??s Republic of China.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit. The Payment Services segment operates the Discover Network, which processes transactions for Discover-branded credit cards, and provides payment transaction processing and settlement services; and PULSE network, an electronic funds transfer network that provides financial institutions issuing debit cards on the PULSE network with access to automated teller machines and point-of-sale terminals. This segment also operates the Diners Club International, a payments network that issues Diners Club branded charge cards and provides card acceptance services. The company was incorporated in 1960 and is based in Riverwoods, Illinois.