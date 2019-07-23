Reviewing PPDAI Group Inc. (PPDF)’s and Atlanticus Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLC)’s results

PPDAI Group Inc. (NYSE:PPDF) and Atlanticus Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLC) compete with each other in the Credit Services sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PPDAI Group Inc. 4 0.00 N/A 1.77 3.00 Atlanticus Holdings Corporation 4 1.32 N/A 0.52 6.55

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of PPDAI Group Inc. and Atlanticus Holdings Corporation. Atlanticus Holdings Corporation has lower revenue and earnings than PPDAI Group Inc. The company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. PPDAI Group Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Atlanticus Holdings Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has PPDAI Group Inc. and Atlanticus Holdings Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PPDAI Group Inc. 0.00% 49.1% 22.3% Atlanticus Holdings Corporation 0.00% -21.8% 1.6%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both PPDAI Group Inc. and Atlanticus Holdings Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 18.5% and 21.1% respectively. Insiders held 0.93% of PPDAI Group Inc. shares. Comparatively, 7.1% are Atlanticus Holdings Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PPDAI Group Inc. -4.5% 1.34% 44.41% -6.03% -22.97% 47.22% Atlanticus Holdings Corporation 4.41% 0.1% -10.93% -8.53% 57.83% -6.77%

For the past year PPDAI Group Inc. has 47.22% stronger performance while Atlanticus Holdings Corporation has -6.77% weaker performance.

Summary

PPDAI Group Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Atlanticus Holdings Corporation.

PPDAI Group Inc. operates as an online consumer finance marketplace through its platform in the People??s Republic of China. The company provides services to match borrowers with investors and facilitate loan transactions on its marketplace through the lifecycle of loans. Its products and services include short-term loan products, including standard, handy cash, consumption, and other loan products; and investment services to investors. As of September 30, 2017, the company had approximately 57 million cumulative registered users. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People??s Republic of China.

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products to financially underserved consumer credit market in the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit and Other Investments, and Auto Finance. The Credit and Other Investments segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as retail credit, personal loans, and credit cards through various channels, including retail point-of-sale, direct mail solicitation, Internet-based marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers point-of-sale financing by partnering with retailers and service providers to provide credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services. This segment also invests in and services portfolios of credit card receivables. In addition, this segment offers loan servicing, such as risk management and customer service outsourcing for third parties; and engages in testing and investment activities in consumer finance technology platforms. The Auto Finance segment purchases and/or services loans secured by automobiles from or for a pre-qualified network of independent automotive dealers and automotive finance companies in the buy-here, pay-here, and used car business. This segment also provides floor plan financing and installment lending products. The company was formerly known as CompuCredit Holdings Corporation and changed its name to Atlanticus Holdings Corporation in November 2012. Atlanticus Holdings Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.