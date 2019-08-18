Reviewing Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS)’s and Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND)’s results

As Application Software companies, Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) and Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. 4 1.22 N/A 0.17 20.47 Talend S.A. 43 5.43 N/A -1.59 0.00

Table 1 highlights Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. and Talend S.A.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Talend S.A. 0.00% -185.9% -23.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. is 1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1. The Current Ratio of rival Talend S.A. is 0.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.6. Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Talend S.A.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. and Talend S.A.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Talend S.A. 1 0 1 2.50

Talend S.A. on the other hand boasts of a $52 consensus price target and a 29.48% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 88.2% of Talend S.A. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 73.5% of Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd.’s shares. Competitively, 2.7% are Talend S.A.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. -3.33% -5.95% -28.1% 0% 0% -32.3% Talend S.A. -3.47% -14% -32.84% -8.53% -44.19% -11.52%

For the past year Talend S.A. has weaker performance than Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd.

Summary

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. beats Talend S.A. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Talend S.A. provides platform to address IT integration needs in various industries. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers. The companyÂ’s Talend Data Fabric platform includes data integration, big data integration, application integration, master data management, cloud integration, and self-service data preparation products. It also provides technical support; and consulting and training services. The company sells its products directly to customers through sales force, as well as indirectly through value added channel partners and resellers in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Suresnes, France. Talend S.A. is a subsidiary of Talend Inc.