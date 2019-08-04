Reviewing Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS)’s and Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN)’s results

Since Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) and Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) are part of the Application Software industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. 4 1.24 N/A 0.17 20.47 Phunware Inc. 34 2.02 N/A -0.23 0.00

In table 1 we can see Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. and Phunware Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) and Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Phunware Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. are 1 and 1. Competitively, Phunware Inc. has 0.3 and 0.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Phunware Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. shares and 17.3% of Phunware Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 73.5% of Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.2% of Phunware Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. -3.33% -5.95% -28.1% 0% 0% -32.3% Phunware Inc. -7.57% -40.63% -79.72% -99.05% -83.48% -88.01%

For the past year Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. has stronger performance than Phunware Inc.

Summary

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Phunware Inc.