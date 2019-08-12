Reviewing Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS)’s and Its Rivals results

We are comparing Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) and its peers on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. has 0% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 59.81% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. has 73.5% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 9.26% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. and its peers’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 7.81% 38.75% 7.77%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. and its peers’ valuation, net income and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. N/A 4 20.47 Industry Average 29.48M 377.72M 289.71

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.18 2.14 3.79 2.66

As a group, Application Software companies have a potential upside of 121.84%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. -3.33% -5.95% -28.1% 0% 0% -32.3% Industry Average 7.74% 10.18% 23.27% 42.38% 68.24% 53.55%

For the past year Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. had bearish trend while Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd.’s peers had bullish trend.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. are 1 and 1. Competitively, Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd.’s peers have 2.15 and 2.14 for Current and Quick Ratio. Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd.

Dividends

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd.’s rivals show that they’re better in 7 of the 6 indicators compared to the company itself.