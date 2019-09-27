Reviewing Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS)’s and Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD)’s results

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) and Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) are two firms in the Application Software that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd.
|4
|1.27
|N/A
|0.17
|20.47
|Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.
|55
|6.08
|N/A
|-0.39
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. and Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. and Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.
|0.00%
|-36.7%
|-2.6%
Liquidity
Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1 and 1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. are 1.5 and 1.5 respectively. Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd.
Analyst Ratings
The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. and Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
Competitively Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. has an average target price of $68.33, with potential upside of 23.03%.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. and Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 92%. 73.5% are Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 5% of Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd.
|-3.33%
|-5.95%
|-28.1%
|0%
|0%
|-32.3%
|Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.
|-3.69%
|2.21%
|9.79%
|5.88%
|20.28%
|17.39%
For the past year Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. had bearish trend while Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. beats Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. on 5 of the 9 factors.
Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its products suite includes recruiting suite that helps organizations to source and attract candidates, assess and select applicants, onboard new hires, and manage the entire recruiting process; learning suite, which enables clients to manage training and development programs, knowledge sharing and collaboration among employees, track compliance requirements, and support career development for employees; performance suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and human resource administration suite, which supports employee records administration, organizational management, employee and manager self-service, workforce planning, and compliance reporting. The company also offers Cornerstone Growth Edition, a cloud-based learning and talent management solution for organizations with 250 or fewer employees; and Cornerstone Edge solutions that allow clients and partners to integrate with marketplace of service providers. In addition, it provides configuration support, systems integration, business process re-engineering, change management consulting, and training services. The company serves automotive, business services, education and publishing, financial services, food and restaurants, healthcare, insurance, media and communications, non-profits, pharmaceuticals, public sector, retail, technology, and travel industries. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.
