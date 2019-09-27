Reviewing Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS)’s and Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD)’s results

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) and Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) are two firms in the Application Software that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. 4 1.27 N/A 0.17 20.47 Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. 55 6.08 N/A -0.39 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. and Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. and Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. 0.00% -36.7% -2.6%

Liquidity

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1 and 1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. are 1.5 and 1.5 respectively. Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. and Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. has an average target price of $68.33, with potential upside of 23.03%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. and Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 92%. 73.5% are Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 5% of Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. -3.33% -5.95% -28.1% 0% 0% -32.3% Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. -3.69% 2.21% 9.79% 5.88% 20.28% 17.39%

For the past year Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. had bearish trend while Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. beats Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its products suite includes recruiting suite that helps organizations to source and attract candidates, assess and select applicants, onboard new hires, and manage the entire recruiting process; learning suite, which enables clients to manage training and development programs, knowledge sharing and collaboration among employees, track compliance requirements, and support career development for employees; performance suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and human resource administration suite, which supports employee records administration, organizational management, employee and manager self-service, workforce planning, and compliance reporting. The company also offers Cornerstone Growth Edition, a cloud-based learning and talent management solution for organizations with 250 or fewer employees; and Cornerstone Edge solutions that allow clients and partners to integrate with marketplace of service providers. In addition, it provides configuration support, systems integration, business process re-engineering, change management consulting, and training services. The company serves automotive, business services, education and publishing, financial services, food and restaurants, healthcare, insurance, media and communications, non-profits, pharmaceuticals, public sector, retail, technology, and travel industries. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.