Reviewing Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS)’s and China Index Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CIH)’s results

Both Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) and China Index Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CIH) are Application Software companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd.
|4
|1.24
|N/A
|0.17
|20.47
|China Index Holdings Limited
|204
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. and China Index Holdings Limited.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. and China Index Holdings Limited’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|China Index Holdings Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
About 73.5% of Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd.’s share are held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd.
|-3.33%
|-5.95%
|-28.1%
|0%
|0%
|-32.3%
|China Index Holdings Limited
|-2.7%
|-20%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-10%
For the past year Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd.’s stock price has bigger decline than China Index Holdings Limited.
Summary
Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. beats China Index Holdings Limited on 4 of the 6 factors.
