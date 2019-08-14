Reviewing Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS)’s and China Index Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CIH)’s results

Both Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) and China Index Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CIH) are Application Software companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. 4 1.24 N/A 0.17 20.47 China Index Holdings Limited 204 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. and China Index Holdings Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. and China Index Holdings Limited’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% China Index Holdings Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

About 73.5% of Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. -3.33% -5.95% -28.1% 0% 0% -32.3% China Index Holdings Limited -2.7% -20% 0% 0% 0% -10%

For the past year Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd.’s stock price has bigger decline than China Index Holdings Limited.

Summary

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. beats China Index Holdings Limited on 4 of the 6 factors.