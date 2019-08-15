Reviewing Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS)’s and Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV)’s results

Both Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) and Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) are each other’s competitor in the Application Software industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. 4 1.24 N/A 0.17 20.47 Brightcove Inc. 10 2.66 N/A -0.50 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. and Brightcove Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Brightcove Inc. 0.00% -26% -12.5%

Liquidity

1 and 1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. Its rival Brightcove Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.8 and 0.8 respectively. Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Brightcove Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. and Brightcove Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 85.4% respectively. About 73.5% of Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.8% are Brightcove Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. -3.33% -5.95% -28.1% 0% 0% -32.3% Brightcove Inc. 6.67% 19.54% 25.18% 63.89% 47.69% 77.27%

For the past year Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. had bearish trend while Brightcove Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. beats Brightcove Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Brightcove Inc. provides cloud-based services for video. The company primarily offers Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its Video Cloud platform offers various features and functionalities, such as uploading and encoding, content management, video player technology, multi-platform video experiences, live video streaming, distribution and syndication, social media, advertising and monetization, and analytics. The company also provides Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service with various features and functionalities, including file support, quality and control, platform and security, and account and integration; Once, a cloud-based ad insertion and video stitching service, which addresses the limitations of traditional online video ad insertion technology; and Perform, a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences. In addition, it offers Gallery, a cloud-based service that enables customers to create and publish video portals; Video Marketing Suite, a suite of video technologies designed to address the needs of marketers to drive awareness, engagement, and conversion; and Lift, a solution to defeat ad blockers, optimize ad delivery, and deliver a TV-like viewing experience across connected platforms. Further, the company provides account management, professional services, support, and online and onsite training services. Brightcove Inc. offers its solutions to media companies, broadcasters, publishers, brands, and corporations, as well as governments, educational institutions, and non-profit organizations in North America, Europe, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and other regions. The company was formerly known as Video Marketplace, Inc. and changed its name to Brightcove Inc. in March 2005. Brightcove Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.