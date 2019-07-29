Reviewing Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS)’s and Aware Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE)’s results

As Application Software companies, Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) and Aware Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. 4 1.23 N/A 0.43 11.38 Aware Inc. 3 3.97 N/A 0.09 35.89

In table 1 we can see Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. and Aware Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Aware Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. The company that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Aware Inc., indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. and Aware Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Aware Inc. 0.00% 3.2% 3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. are 1.1 and 1.1 respectively. Its competitor Aware Inc.’s Current Ratio is 14.7 and its Quick Ratio is 14.7. Aware Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 32.1% of Aware Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 73.5% of Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.4% of Aware Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. -7.58% -9.63% 0% 0% 0% -5.06% Aware Inc. -0.62% -5% -10.03% -14.32% -20.25% -10.53%

For the past year Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. has stronger performance than Aware Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Aware Inc. beats Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd.

Aware, Inc. provides software and services for the biometrics industry worldwide. The companyÂ’s software products are used in government and commercial biometrics systems to identify or authenticate people. It offers biometrics software products, including biometric services platform, search and match products, software development kits, and application products for fingerprint, facial, and iris modalities that enable various functions in biometrics systems, such as enrollment, analysis, and processing of biometrics images and data on workstations or mobile devices; integration of peripheral biometric capture devices; centralized workflow, transaction processing, and subsystem integration; matching of biometric samples against biometric databases to authenticate or verify identities; and analysis and processing of text-based identity data. The company also provides imaging software products for medical images, such as JPEG2000 product to compress, store, and display images, as well as offers software maintenance services. In addition, it offers software engineering services comprising project planning and management; system design; software design, development, customization, configuration, and testing; and software integration and installation. The company sells its biometrics software products and services through systems integrators, OEMs, and directly to end user customers. Aware, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.