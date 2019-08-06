Reviewing Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS)’s and Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG)’s results

We are comparing Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) and Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. 4 1.36 N/A 0.17 20.47 Aurora Mobile Limited 7 0.00 N/A -0.12 0.00

Table 1 highlights Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. and Aurora Mobile Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Aurora Mobile Limited 0.00% -52.9% -12.7%

Liquidity

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1 and 1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Aurora Mobile Limited are 4.9 and 4.9 respectively. Aurora Mobile Limited therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. and Aurora Mobile Limited’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Aurora Mobile Limited 0 1 0 2.00

Aurora Mobile Limited on the other hand boasts of a $9.7 consensus price target and a 95.96% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. and Aurora Mobile Limited has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 13.9%. 73.5% are Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 33.75% of Aurora Mobile Limited shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. -3.33% -5.95% -28.1% 0% 0% -32.3% Aurora Mobile Limited -3.27% 8.35% -33.5% -31.18% -33.5% -24.22%

For the past year Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd.’s stock price has bigger decline than Aurora Mobile Limited.

Summary

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. beats Aurora Mobile Limited on 5 of the 9 factors.