Reviewing Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS)’s and Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG)’s results

We are comparing Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) and Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Application Software companies, competing one another.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd.
|4
|1.36
|N/A
|0.17
|20.47
|Aurora Mobile Limited
|7
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.12
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. and Aurora Mobile Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Aurora Mobile Limited
|0.00%
|-52.9%
|-12.7%
Liquidity
Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1 and 1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Aurora Mobile Limited are 4.9 and 4.9 respectively. Aurora Mobile Limited therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd.
Analyst Recommendations
In next table is delivered Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. and Aurora Mobile Limited’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Aurora Mobile Limited
|0
|1
|0
|2.00
Aurora Mobile Limited on the other hand boasts of a $9.7 consensus price target and a 95.96% potential upside.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. and Aurora Mobile Limited has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 13.9%. 73.5% are Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 33.75% of Aurora Mobile Limited shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd.
|-3.33%
|-5.95%
|-28.1%
|0%
|0%
|-32.3%
|Aurora Mobile Limited
|-3.27%
|8.35%
|-33.5%
|-31.18%
|-33.5%
|-24.22%
For the past year Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd.’s stock price has bigger decline than Aurora Mobile Limited.
Summary
Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. beats Aurora Mobile Limited on 5 of the 9 factors.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.