Reviewing Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS)’s and ANSYS Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)’s results

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) and ANSYS Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS), both competing one another are Application Software companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. 4 1.25 N/A 0.17 20.47 ANSYS Inc. 189 12.52 N/A 4.90 41.50

Table 1 demonstrates Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. and ANSYS Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. ANSYS Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. The company that Presently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. is presently more affordable than ANSYS Inc., because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% ANSYS Inc. 0.00% 16.2% 13.2%

Liquidity

1 and 1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. Its rival ANSYS Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.1 and 2.1 respectively. ANSYS Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. and ANSYS Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 ANSYS Inc. 1 1 4 2.67

Competitively the average target price of ANSYS Inc. is $199.29, which is potential -3.74% downside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 97.9% of ANSYS Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 73.5% of Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1% of ANSYS Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. -3.33% -5.95% -28.1% 0% 0% -32.3% ANSYS Inc. -5.5% -2.4% 5.51% 24.62% 20.55% 42.1%

For the past year Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. has -32.3% weaker performance while ANSYS Inc. has 42.1% stronger performance.

Summary

ANSYS Inc. beats on 12 of the 11 factors Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd.

ANSYS, Inc. develops and markets engineering simulation software and services used by engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the aerospace and defense, automotive, industrial equipment, electronics, biomedical, energy, materials and chemical processing, and semiconductors industries and academia worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the companyÂ’s engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS Engineering Knowledge Manager, a solution for simulation-based process and data management challenges; and high-performance computing product suite that delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software. It also offers geometry handling solutions; meshing technology that transforms a physical model into a mathematical model; structural analysis product suite for product design and optimization; explicit dynamics product suite that simulates events; and composite analysis and optimization technology, as well as customization services. In addition, the company provides fluids product suite that enables modeling of fluid flow and other related physical phenomena; electronics product suite that provides field simulation software for designing electronic and electromechanical products; and power analysis and optimization software suite. Further, it offers system simulation capability, a collaborative environment; ANSYS multiphysics software that enables to simulate interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; AIM, a single-window application integrating structural fluids and electromagnetics simulation; SCADE, a solution for embedded software simulation and code production; 3-D direct modeling technology providing a CAD-neutral environment; and academic product suite with a portfolio of academic products based on associate, research, and teaching. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania.