Reviewing Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS)’s and 2U Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)’s results

Since Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) and 2U Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) are part of the Application Software industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. 4 1.61 N/A 0.17 20.47 2U Inc. 44 2.54 N/A -0.79 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. and 2U Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% 2U Inc. 0.00% -6.5% -5.4%

Liquidity

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 1 and a Quick Ratio of 1. Competitively, 2U Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.1 and has 5.1 Quick Ratio. 2U Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. and 2U Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 2U Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

2U Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $37.75 average target price and a 96.51% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

About 73.5% of Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2% of 2U Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. -3.33% -5.95% -28.1% 0% 0% -32.3% 2U Inc. -65.72% -66.87% -78.48% -77.37% -83.03% -74.26%

For the past year Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd.’s stock price has smaller decline than 2U Inc.

Summary

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. beats 2U Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

2U, Inc. provides cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions for nonprofit colleges and universities to deliver education to students. Its cloud-based SaaS platform solutions include online campus, an online learning platform that enables its clients to offer educational content together with instructor-led classes in a live, intimate, and engaging setting through proprietary Web-based and mobile applications. The companyÂ’s integrated back-end applications launch, operate, and support clients' programs, as well as provide clients with real-time data and analytical insight related to student performance and engagement, student satisfaction, and enrollment. It also offers a suite of technology-enabled services, including content development and student acquisition, admissions application advisory, student and faculty support, student field placement, accessibility, immersion support, faculty recruitment, and state authorization services. The company was formerly known as 2Tor Inc. and changed its name to 2U, Inc. in October 2012. 2U, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Lanham, Maryland.