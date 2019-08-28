Reviewing Power REIT (PW)’s and Trinity Place Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS)’s results

We are contrasting Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) and Trinity Place Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are REIT – Diversified companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Power REIT 7 9.19 N/A 0.29 30.96 Trinity Place Holdings Inc. 4 31.23 N/A -0.27 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Power REIT 0.00% 6.3% 2.5% Trinity Place Holdings Inc. 0.00% -14.1% -3.5%

Volatility & Risk

Power REIT’s current beta is 0.06 and it happens to be 94.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Trinity Place Holdings Inc. is 83.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.17 beta.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Power REIT and Trinity Place Holdings Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 14.2% and 56.6%. 26.6% are Power REIT’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 4.4% of Trinity Place Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Power REIT -5.65% 52.71% 48.19% 74.95% 49.87% 60.89% Trinity Place Holdings Inc. 3.7% 8.53% 4.74% -3.23% -34.38% -3.23%

For the past year Power REIT has 60.89% stronger performance while Trinity Place Holdings Inc. has -3.23% weaker performance.

Summary

Power REIT beats Trinity Place Holdings Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.