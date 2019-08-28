Reviewing Power REIT (PW)’s and Trinity Place Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS)’s results

We are contrasting Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) and Trinity Place Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are REIT – Diversified companies, competing one another.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Power REIT
|7
|9.19
|N/A
|0.29
|30.96
|Trinity Place Holdings Inc.
|4
|31.23
|N/A
|-0.27
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Power REIT
|0.00%
|6.3%
|2.5%
|Trinity Place Holdings Inc.
|0.00%
|-14.1%
|-3.5%
Volatility & Risk
Power REIT’s current beta is 0.06 and it happens to be 94.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Trinity Place Holdings Inc. is 83.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.17 beta.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Power REIT and Trinity Place Holdings Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 14.2% and 56.6%. 26.6% are Power REIT’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 4.4% of Trinity Place Holdings Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Power REIT
|-5.65%
|52.71%
|48.19%
|74.95%
|49.87%
|60.89%
|Trinity Place Holdings Inc.
|3.7%
|8.53%
|4.74%
|-3.23%
|-34.38%
|-3.23%
For the past year Power REIT has 60.89% stronger performance while Trinity Place Holdings Inc. has -3.23% weaker performance.
Summary
Power REIT beats Trinity Place Holdings Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.
