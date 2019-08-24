Reviewing Power REIT (PW)’s and MFA Financial Inc. (NYSE:MFA.PB)’s results

Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) and MFA Financial Inc. (NYSE:MFA.PB), both competing one another are REIT – Diversified companies. We will compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Power REIT 7 9.33 N/A 0.29 30.96 MFA Financial Inc. 25 7.73 N/A 0.67 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Power REIT and MFA Financial Inc. MFA Financial Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Power REIT.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Power REIT and MFA Financial Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Power REIT 0.00% 6.3% 2.5% MFA Financial Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Power REIT and MFA Financial Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 14.2% and 0%. Insiders held 26.6% of Power REIT shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Power REIT -5.65% 52.71% 48.19% 74.95% 49.87% 60.89% MFA Financial Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

Power REIT beats MFA Financial Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.