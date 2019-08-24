Reviewing Power REIT (PW)’s and MFA Financial Inc. (NYSE:MFA.PB)’s results

Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) and MFA Financial Inc. (NYSE:MFA.PB), both competing one another are REIT – Diversified companies. We will compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Power REIT
|7
|9.33
|N/A
|0.29
|30.96
|MFA Financial Inc.
|25
|7.73
|N/A
|0.67
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Power REIT and MFA Financial Inc. MFA Financial Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Power REIT.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Power REIT and MFA Financial Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Power REIT
|0.00%
|6.3%
|2.5%
|MFA Financial Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Power REIT and MFA Financial Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 14.2% and 0%. Insiders held 26.6% of Power REIT shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Power REIT
|-5.65%
|52.71%
|48.19%
|74.95%
|49.87%
|60.89%
|MFA Financial Inc.
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
Summary
Power REIT beats MFA Financial Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.
