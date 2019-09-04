Reviewing Power REIT (PW)’s and Global Net Lease Inc. (NYSE:GNL)’s results

As REIT – Diversified businesses, Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) and Global Net Lease Inc. (NYSE:GNL), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Power REIT
|7
|9.16
|N/A
|0.29
|30.96
|Global Net Lease Inc.
|19
|5.58
|N/A
|0.05
|390.40
Table 1 demonstrates Power REIT and Global Net Lease Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Global Net Lease Inc. appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Power REIT. Business that currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Power REIT’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Global Net Lease Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Power REIT
|0.00%
|6.3%
|2.5%
|Global Net Lease Inc.
|0.00%
|0.3%
|0.1%
Risk & Volatility
A 0.06 beta means Power REIT’s volatility is 94.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Global Net Lease Inc. on the other hand, has 0.69 beta which makes it 31.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.
Analyst Ratings
Recommendations and Ratings for Power REIT and Global Net Lease Inc. can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Power REIT
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Global Net Lease Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Global Net Lease Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $24 consensus price target and a 23.33% potential upside.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Power REIT and Global Net Lease Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 14.2% and 67%. About 26.6% of Power REIT’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.2% of Global Net Lease Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Power REIT
|-5.65%
|52.71%
|48.19%
|74.95%
|49.87%
|60.89%
|Global Net Lease Inc.
|1.88%
|-1.11%
|2.79%
|1.67%
|-5.88%
|10.78%
For the past year Power REIT was more bullish than Global Net Lease Inc.
Summary
Power REIT beats on 7 of the 11 factors Global Net Lease Inc.
