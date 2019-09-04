Reviewing Power REIT (PW)’s and Global Net Lease Inc. (NYSE:GNL)’s results

As REIT – Diversified businesses, Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) and Global Net Lease Inc. (NYSE:GNL), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Power REIT 7 9.16 N/A 0.29 30.96 Global Net Lease Inc. 19 5.58 N/A 0.05 390.40

Table 1 demonstrates Power REIT and Global Net Lease Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Global Net Lease Inc. appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Power REIT. Business that currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Power REIT’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Global Net Lease Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Power REIT 0.00% 6.3% 2.5% Global Net Lease Inc. 0.00% 0.3% 0.1%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.06 beta means Power REIT’s volatility is 94.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Global Net Lease Inc. on the other hand, has 0.69 beta which makes it 31.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Power REIT and Global Net Lease Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Power REIT 0 0 0 0.00 Global Net Lease Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Global Net Lease Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $24 consensus price target and a 23.33% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Power REIT and Global Net Lease Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 14.2% and 67%. About 26.6% of Power REIT’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.2% of Global Net Lease Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Power REIT -5.65% 52.71% 48.19% 74.95% 49.87% 60.89% Global Net Lease Inc. 1.88% -1.11% 2.79% 1.67% -5.88% 10.78%

For the past year Power REIT was more bullish than Global Net Lease Inc.

Summary

Power REIT beats on 7 of the 11 factors Global Net Lease Inc.