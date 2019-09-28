Reviewing Power REIT (PW)’s and Five Point Holdings LLC (NYSE:FPH)’s results

Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) and Five Point Holdings LLC (NYSE:FPH) compete against each other in the REIT – Diversified sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Power REIT 10 0.00 1.33M 0.29 30.96 Five Point Holdings LLC 7 0.00 41.29M -0.03 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Power REIT 13,475,177.30% 6.3% 2.5% Five Point Holdings LLC 571,092,669.43% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Power REIT and Five Point Holdings LLC.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Power REIT 0 0 0 0.00 Five Point Holdings LLC 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Five Point Holdings LLC’s potential upside is 54.84% and its average price target is $12.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Power REIT and Five Point Holdings LLC are owned by institutional investors at 14.2% and 79.1% respectively. About 26.6% of Power REIT’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of Five Point Holdings LLC’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Power REIT -5.65% 52.71% 48.19% 74.95% 49.87% 60.89% Five Point Holdings LLC 5.83% 1.83% -9.82% 4.55% -30.76% 12.54%

For the past year Power REIT has stronger performance than Five Point Holdings LLC

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Power REIT beats Five Point Holdings LLC.