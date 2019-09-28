Reviewing Power REIT (PW)’s and Five Point Holdings LLC (NYSE:FPH)’s results

Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) and Five Point Holdings LLC (NYSE:FPH) compete against each other in the REIT – Diversified sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Power REIT
|10
|0.00
|1.33M
|0.29
|30.96
|Five Point Holdings LLC
|7
|0.00
|41.29M
|-0.03
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Power REIT
|13,475,177.30%
|6.3%
|2.5%
|Five Point Holdings LLC
|571,092,669.43%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Power REIT and Five Point Holdings LLC.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Power REIT
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Five Point Holdings LLC
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
On the other hand, Five Point Holdings LLC’s potential upside is 54.84% and its average price target is $12.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Power REIT and Five Point Holdings LLC are owned by institutional investors at 14.2% and 79.1% respectively. About 26.6% of Power REIT’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of Five Point Holdings LLC’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Power REIT
|-5.65%
|52.71%
|48.19%
|74.95%
|49.87%
|60.89%
|Five Point Holdings LLC
|5.83%
|1.83%
|-9.82%
|4.55%
|-30.76%
|12.54%
For the past year Power REIT has stronger performance than Five Point Holdings LLC
Summary
On 7 of the 11 factors Power REIT beats Five Point Holdings LLC.
