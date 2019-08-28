Reviewing Powell Industries Inc. (POWL)’s and Rockwell Automation Inc. (NYSE:ROK)’s results

This is a contrast between Powell Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) and Rockwell Automation Inc. (NYSE:ROK) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Diversified Machinery and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Powell Industries Inc. 34 0.84 N/A -0.02 0.00 Rockwell Automation Inc. 167 2.56 N/A 9.10 17.66

Table 1 highlights Powell Industries Inc. and Rockwell Automation Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Powell Industries Inc. and Rockwell Automation Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Powell Industries Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Rockwell Automation Inc. 0.00% 76.7% 16.8%

Risk & Volatility

Powell Industries Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 21.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.21 beta. Rockwell Automation Inc. has a 1.4 beta and it is 40.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Powell Industries Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.4 and 2.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Rockwell Automation Inc. are 1.5 and 1.2 respectively. Powell Industries Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Rockwell Automation Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Powell Industries Inc. and Rockwell Automation Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Powell Industries Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Rockwell Automation Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

Powell Industries Inc.’s average price target is $39, while its potential upside is 9.89%. Meanwhile, Rockwell Automation Inc.’s average price target is $182.33, while its potential upside is 24.67%. The information presented earlier suggests that Rockwell Automation Inc. looks more robust than Powell Industries Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Powell Industries Inc. and Rockwell Automation Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 66.3% and 79% respectively. Powell Industries Inc.’s share held by insiders are 7.3%. Competitively, Rockwell Automation Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Powell Industries Inc. -1.7% -2.81% 26.85% 35.15% 4.34% 47.9% Rockwell Automation Inc. -4.8% -2.32% -9.35% -6.45% -12.02% 6.84%

For the past year Powell Industries Inc. was more bullish than Rockwell Automation Inc.

Summary

Rockwell Automation Inc. beats Powell Industries Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Powell Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The companyÂ’s principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears. Its products have application in voltages ranging from 480 volts to 38,000 volts; and are used in oil and gas refining, offshore oil and gas production, petrochemical, pipeline, terminal, mining and metals, light rail traction power, electric utility, pulp and paper, and other heavy industrial markets. In addition, the company offers value-added services, such as spare parts, field service inspection, installation, commissioning, modification, and repair services; retrofit and retrofill components for existing systems; and replacement circuit breakers for switchgears. It has operations in the United States, Canada, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, the Far East, Mexico, and Central and South America. The company principally sells its products and services directly to the end user or to an engineering, procurement, and construction firm on behalf of the end user. Powell Industries, Inc. was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.