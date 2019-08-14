Reviewing Powell Industries Inc. (POWL)’s and Parsons Corporation (NYSE:PSN)’s results

Both Powell Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) and Parsons Corporation (NYSE:PSN) are each other’s competitor in the Diversified Machinery industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Powell Industries Inc. 33 0.87 N/A -0.02 0.00 Parsons Corporation 35 0.89 N/A 8.01 4.58

Table 1 highlights Powell Industries Inc. and Parsons Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Powell Industries Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Parsons Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Powell Industries Inc. is 2.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.2. The Current Ratio of rival Parsons Corporation is 1.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.2. Powell Industries Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Parsons Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Powell Industries Inc. and Parsons Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Powell Industries Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Parsons Corporation 0 1 2 2.67

Powell Industries Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 5.69% and an $39 consensus price target. On the other hand, Parsons Corporation’s potential upside is 10.00% and its consensus price target is $37.5. The information presented earlier suggests that Parsons Corporation looks more robust than Powell Industries Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Powell Industries Inc. and Parsons Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 66.3% and 8.7% respectively. Insiders held 7.3% of Powell Industries Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 98.55% of Parsons Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Powell Industries Inc. -1.7% -2.81% 26.85% 35.15% 4.34% 47.9% Parsons Corporation -1.74% 0.27% 0% 0% 0% 22.08%

For the past year Powell Industries Inc. was more bullish than Parsons Corporation.

Summary

Parsons Corporation beats Powell Industries Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Powell Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The companyÂ’s principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears. Its products have application in voltages ranging from 480 volts to 38,000 volts; and are used in oil and gas refining, offshore oil and gas production, petrochemical, pipeline, terminal, mining and metals, light rail traction power, electric utility, pulp and paper, and other heavy industrial markets. In addition, the company offers value-added services, such as spare parts, field service inspection, installation, commissioning, modification, and repair services; retrofit and retrofill components for existing systems; and replacement circuit breakers for switchgears. It has operations in the United States, Canada, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, the Far East, Mexico, and Central and South America. The company principally sells its products and services directly to the end user or to an engineering, procurement, and construction firm on behalf of the end user. Powell Industries, Inc. was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.