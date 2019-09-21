Reviewing Powell Industries Inc. (POWL)’s and Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN)’s results

Powell Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) and Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) compete with each other in the Diversified Machinery sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Powell Industries Inc. 34 0.90 N/A -0.02 0.00 Hudson Technologies Inc. 1 0.19 N/A -1.33 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Powell Industries Inc. and Hudson Technologies Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Powell Industries Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Hudson Technologies Inc. 0.00% -75.2% -23%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.21 beta means Powell Industries Inc.’s volatility is 21.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. In other hand, Hudson Technologies Inc. has beta of 0.94 which is 6.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Powell Industries Inc. are 2.4 and 2.2. Competitively, Hudson Technologies Inc. has 1.9 and 0.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Powell Industries Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Hudson Technologies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Powell Industries Inc. and Hudson Technologies Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Powell Industries Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Hudson Technologies Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

Hudson Technologies Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $1.05 consensus price target and a 47.89% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Powell Industries Inc. and Hudson Technologies Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 66.3% and 62.3%. About 7.3% of Powell Industries Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of Hudson Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Powell Industries Inc. -1.7% -2.81% 26.85% 35.15% 4.34% 47.9% Hudson Technologies Inc. -2.7% -31.87% -53.55% -48.48% -64.76% -31.11%

For the past year Powell Industries Inc. had bullish trend while Hudson Technologies Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Powell Industries Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Hudson Technologies Inc.

Powell Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The companyÂ’s principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears. Its products have application in voltages ranging from 480 volts to 38,000 volts; and are used in oil and gas refining, offshore oil and gas production, petrochemical, pipeline, terminal, mining and metals, light rail traction power, electric utility, pulp and paper, and other heavy industrial markets. In addition, the company offers value-added services, such as spare parts, field service inspection, installation, commissioning, modification, and repair services; retrofit and retrofill components for existing systems; and replacement circuit breakers for switchgears. It has operations in the United States, Canada, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, the Far East, Mexico, and Central and South America. The company principally sells its products and services directly to the end user or to an engineering, procurement, and construction firm on behalf of the end user. Powell Industries, Inc. was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Hudson Technologies Inc. operates as a refrigerant services company in the United States and internationally. It sells reclaimed and virgin refrigerants, and industrial gases; provides refrigerant management services, such as reclamation of refrigerants and laboratory testing, as well as re-usable cylinder refurbishment and hydrostatic testing; and separates crossed refrigerants. The company also offers RefrigerantSide services, including system decontamination to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants, as well as refrigerant recovery and reclamation services; predictive and diagnostic services that are intended to predict potential problems in air conditioning and refrigeration systems under the Chiller Chemistry, Fluid Chemistry, and Chill Smart names; and SmartEnergy OPS service, a Web-based real time continuous monitoring service for measuring, modifying, and enhamcing the efficiency of energy systems comprising air conditioning and refrigeration systems. In addition, it participates in the generation of carbon offset projects. The company serves commercial, industrial, and governmental customers, as well as refrigerant wholesalers, distributors, contractors, and refrigeration equipment manufacturers; and customers in petrochemical, pharmaceutical, industrial power, manufacturing, commercial facility and property management, and maritime industries. Hudson Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Pearl River, New York.