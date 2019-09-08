Reviewing Postal Realty Trust Inc. (PSTL)’s and Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT)’s results

As REIT – Office companies, Postal Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) and Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Postal Realty Trust Inc.
|15
|9.80
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Liberty Property Trust
|50
|10.79
|N/A
|1.05
|49.95
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Postal Realty Trust Inc. and Liberty Property Trust.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Postal Realty Trust Inc. and Liberty Property Trust’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Postal Realty Trust Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Liberty Property Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
Postal Realty Trust Inc. and Liberty Property Trust Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Postal Realty Trust Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Liberty Property Trust
|0
|1
|1
|2.50
Competitively Liberty Property Trust has a consensus price target of $53, with potential upside of 4.97%.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Postal Realty Trust Inc. and Liberty Property Trust has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 94.6%. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.7% of Liberty Property Trust shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Postal Realty Trust Inc.
|-1.07%
|-5.47%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-12.65%
|Liberty Property Trust
|-1.17%
|4.43%
|5.08%
|12.14%
|24.76%
|24.88%
For the past year Postal Realty Trust Inc. has -12.65% weaker performance while Liberty Property Trust has 24.88% stronger performance.
Summary
Liberty Property Trust beats on 6 of the 6 factors Postal Realty Trust Inc.
