Reviewing Postal Realty Trust Inc. (PSTL)’s and Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT)’s results

As REIT – Office companies, Postal Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) and Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Postal Realty Trust Inc. 15 9.80 N/A 0.00 0.00 Liberty Property Trust 50 10.79 N/A 1.05 49.95

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Postal Realty Trust Inc. and Liberty Property Trust.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Postal Realty Trust Inc. and Liberty Property Trust’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Postal Realty Trust Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Liberty Property Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Postal Realty Trust Inc. and Liberty Property Trust Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Postal Realty Trust Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Liberty Property Trust 0 1 1 2.50

Competitively Liberty Property Trust has a consensus price target of $53, with potential upside of 4.97%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Postal Realty Trust Inc. and Liberty Property Trust has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 94.6%. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.7% of Liberty Property Trust shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Postal Realty Trust Inc. -1.07% -5.47% 0% 0% 0% -12.65% Liberty Property Trust -1.17% 4.43% 5.08% 12.14% 24.76% 24.88%

For the past year Postal Realty Trust Inc. has -12.65% weaker performance while Liberty Property Trust has 24.88% stronger performance.

Summary

Liberty Property Trust beats on 6 of the 6 factors Postal Realty Trust Inc.