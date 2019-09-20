Reviewing Post Holdings Inc. (POST)’s and G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC)’s results

As Food – Major Diversified companies, Post Holdings Inc. (NYSE:POST) and G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Post Holdings Inc. 106 1.31 N/A 3.20 33.51 G. Willi-Food International Ltd. 9 0.00 N/A 0.72 14.97

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Post Holdings Inc. and G. Willi-Food International Ltd. G. Willi-Food International Ltd. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Post Holdings Inc. The business that Presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Post Holdings Inc.’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than G. Willi-Food International Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Post Holdings Inc. (NYSE:POST) and G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Post Holdings Inc. 0.00% 7.8% 2% G. Willi-Food International Ltd. 0.00% 7.6% 7.1%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.25 beta means Post Holdings Inc.’s volatility is 75.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, G. Willi-Food International Ltd. has a 0.22 beta which is 78.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Post Holdings Inc. are 1.9 and 1.1 respectively. Its competitor G. Willi-Food International Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 13.2 and its Quick Ratio is 11.7. G. Willi-Food International Ltd. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Post Holdings Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Post Holdings Inc. and G. Willi-Food International Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 92.7% and 14.1%. Post Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 4.2%. Competitively, 58% are G. Willi-Food International Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Post Holdings Inc. -3.98% 1.93% -4.14% 16.34% 23.11% 20.3% G. Willi-Food International Ltd. 5.91% 7.61% 17.49% 43.33% 59.49% 53.79%

For the past year Post Holdings Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than G. Willi-Food International Ltd.

Summary

Post Holdings Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors G. Willi-Food International Ltd.

Post Holdings, Inc. operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Michael Foods Group, Active Nutrition, and Private Brands. It manufactures, markets, and sells ready-to-eat cereal and hot cereal products; and egg, refrigerated potato, cheese and other dairy case, and pasta products. The company also markets and distributes protein beverages, bars, powders, and gels; and ready-to-drink beverages. In addition, it manufactures and distributes peanut and other nut butters, baking nuts, dried fruits, and trail mixes; natural and organic cereals and snacks; and granola, as well as provides peanut blanching, granulation, and roasting services to the peanut industry. The company markets its products under the Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, Great Grains, Grape-Nuts, Post Shredded Wheat, OhÂ’s, Honeycomb, Golden Crisp, Post Raisin Bran, Alpha-Bits, Shreddies, Malt-O-Meal, bagged cereal, MomÂ’s Best, Malt-O-Meal Hot Wheat, Coco Wheats, Better Oats, MomÂ’s Best Oatmeal, BetterÂ’n Eggs, All Whites, PapettiÂ’s, Abbotsford Farms, Emulsa, EasyEggs, Table Ready, DavidsonÂ’s Safest Choice, Simply Potatoes, DinerÂ’s Choice, Crystal Farms, Crescent Valley, Westfield Farms, DavidÂ’s Deli, Premier Protein, Dymatize, Supreme Protein, PowerBar, Joint Juice, Uncle Sam, Attune, Erewhon, Golden Temple, Peace Cereal, Sweet Home Farm, and Willamette Valley Granola Company brands. It sells its products to grocery, mass merchandise, supercenters, club store, and drug store customers; military, Internet, and foodservice channels; foodservice distributors, restaurant chains, retail grocery stores, and food manufacturers and processors; convenient and supplement stores; and foodservice and food ingredient customers through internal sales staff, broker organizations, and direct sales forces. The company was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. develops, imports, exports, markets, and distributes various food products worldwide. It offers canned vegetables and pickles, including mushrooms, artichoke, beans, asparagus, capers, corn kernels, baby corn, palm hearts, vine leaves, sour pickles, mixed pickled vegetables, pickled peppers, an assortment of olives, garlic, roasted eggplant, and sun and dried tomatoes; and canned fish comprising tuna, sardines, anchovies, smoked and pressed cod liver, herring, fish paste, and salmon. The company also provides canned fruits that include pineapple, peaches, apricots, pears, cherries, mangos, litchis, and fruit cocktail; edible oils comprising olive, sunflower, soybean, corn, and rapeseed oil; dairy and dairy substitutes consisting of cheese, feta, Bulgarian cubes, goat cheese, fetina, butter, butter spreads, margarine, melted cheese, cheese alternatives, condensed milk, whipped cream, and other products; and dried fruits, nuts, and beans, such as figs, apricots and organic apricots, organic chestnuts, sunflower and sesame seeds, walnuts, pine nuts, cashews, banana chips, pistachios, and peanuts. In addition, it offers instant noodle soups, frozen edamame soybeans, freeze dried instant coffee, bagels, breadstick, coffee creamers, lemon juice, halva, Turkish delight, cookies, vinegar, sweet pastry and crackers, sauces, corn flour, rice, rice sticks, pasta, spaghetti and noodles, breakfast cereals, corn flakes, rusks, couscous, tortilla, dried apples snacks, deserts, and light and alcoholic beverages. It markets its products under the Willi-Food, Gold Frost, Ha-Bulgaria, SAY CHEESE, EMMA, Gold Food, Manchow, Gelato, Donna Rozza, and Tifeeret brands. The company was formerly known as G. Willi-Food Ltd. and changed its name to G. Willi-Food International Ltd. in June 1996. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel. G. Willi-Food International Ltd. is a subsidiary of Willi-Food Investments Ltd.